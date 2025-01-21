#1 Scientists in China have been able to get AI models to create "functioning replicas of themselves"...

[...] #2 Do you remember Operation Warp Speed? That was a public-private partnership that was initiated during the first Trump administration, and we all know how that turned out.

Now another public-private partnership that has been dubbed "Stargate" is supposed to greatly accelerate the development of AI in the United States...

[...] #3 Does creating an "artificial sun" sound like a good idea? Unfortunately, the Chinese have actually created such a thing, and they just set a new record by running it for 1,066 seconds...

[...] #4 Anyone that has watched Jurassic Park knows that bringing back ancient species that have gone extinct is a really bad idea. But now a company called Colossal BioSciences plans to do exactly that...

[...] #5 A whistleblower has told Joe Rogan that the U.S. military has mastered anti-gravity propulsion that is based on recovered alien technology...