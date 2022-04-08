from the hopefully-reversed-by-the-time-this-story-posts dept.
Facebook's Internal Policy Makers Decided That Linux is Malware
Starting on January 19, 2025 Facebook's internal policy makers decided that Linux is malware and labelled groups associated with Linux as being "cybersecurity threats". Any posts mentioning DistroWatch and multiple groups associated with Linux and Linux discussions have either been shut down or had many of their posts removed.
We've been hearing all week from readers who say they can no longer post about Linux on Facebook or share links to DistroWatch. Some people have reported their accounts have been locked or limited for posting about Linux.
The sad irony here is that Facebook runs much of its infrastructure on Linux and often posts job ads looking for Linux developers.
Unfortunately, there isn't anything we can do about this, apart from advising people to get their Linux-related information from sources other than Facebook. I've tried to appeal the ban and was told the next day that Linux-related material is staying on the cybersecurity filter. My Facebook account was also locked for my efforts.
We went through a similar experience when Twitter changed its name to X - suddenly accounts which had been re-posting news from our RSS feeds were no longer able to share links. This sort of censorship is an unpleasant side-effect of centralized communication platforms such as X, Facebook, Google+, and so on.
In an effort to continue to make it possible for people to talk about Linux (and DistroWatch), as well as share their views and links, we are providing two options. We have RSS news feeds which get updates whenever we post new announcements, stories, and our weekly newsletter. We also now have a Mastodon account where I will start to post updates - at least for new distributions and notice of our weekly newsletter. Over time we may also add news stories and updates about releases. Links for the feeds and the Mastodon account can be found on our contact page.
Meta (Facebook) Begins Blocking Posts Linking to DistroWatch
Apparently Meta, aka Facebook, is now blocking links to DistroWatch. The DistroWatch team makes the following announcement in issue 1106 from 27 January 2025 of the DistroWatch weekly newsletter DistroWatch Weekly:
This is unfortunate. There are fewer and fewer sites remaining where GNU/Linux can be discussed without restrictions, especially in regards to the F-word. Already on YouTube, Bytedance's Tiktok, the orange site, the red site, and to a certain extent the green site, mention of either will have negative repercussions. YouTube consistently demonetizes videos with the string "Linux" the title. The orange site, owned by anti-FOSS Condé Nast, has long since fired many of its "subredditors" and has been deleting comments and closing accounts if one strays too far off the reservation and mentions either Linux or other topics too close to the F-word.
- <sarcasm>It's almost like the subject is taboo or something</sarcasm>.
Thus the discussion is steered back to the allowed subjects and viewpoints and away from Linux, GNU, or above all the F-word. Linux is not the only topic those sites censor, but since too many pretend that open discourse is possible in social control media, the necessary discussions about mass manipulation of public opinion and censorship can't even begin to happen.
(Score: 2) by Frosty Piss on Wednesday January 29, @06:25PM
I've just posted about this very story on my "timeline" including links to this story on Soylent, as well as DistroWatch, no problems at all. Likewise all my Linux groups are functioning as expected. Maybe Facebook banned the DistroWatch user for some reason, but everything is peachy for me.
Also, i seriously doubt that there is no Linux running on the back-end of Facebook...
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bzipitidoo on Wednesday January 29, @06:32PM (2 children)
One of my employers used this nannyware firewall to block pr0n. I was using libpng for work, to store image data. Because PNG is associated with images, one day they evidently decided it was also associated with pr0n and blocked the site. Took only a few minutes to notify the network admin and for him to put in an exception. Maybe I should be thankful I wasn't written up for trying to view NSFW content?
So when is Windows going to be tagged as malware?
(Score: 2) by Tork on Wednesday January 29, @06:51PM
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday January 29, @07:03PM
I was hired through acquisition, started off by working from home mostly with a group 1200 miles away. I used VNC a lot to get things done - Windows remote desktop wasn't an option in the product which is Linux based.
After about 6 months my local office finally got me a desk, and I started coming in to work. Once inside the company network I learned that VNC websites are blocked as "dangerous" by the network malware filter. Oh well, too bad, my colleagues are still 1200 miles away and I need VNC to have any hope of accomplishing my part of this project that a local team of 15 people is working on. So, I bring in what I need on USB stick and continue - with port numbers altered to avoid any silly simple filters that might be applied company wide.
About 3 months after that, a cluster of IT mucky mucks from corporate appear hovering outside my cube. They "understand you have been using VNC, could you explain what you are using it for?" I show them how I connect with the remote worksite, how it works on my company laptop and the product, how it's pretty much essential to making progress. They thank me for my time and disappear.
That was over 10 years ago. VNC is still on the list of "dangerous websites" that are blocked in the corporate network, but we also use VNC on the new product line and dozens of my colleagues at the local campus use it on a regular basis. We also do the occasional screen share session with our new colleagues in India and China.
