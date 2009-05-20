from the "live"-racing? dept.
A few weeks ago, I submitted a story about NASCAR scheduling virtual races in iRacing to provide entertainment for fans during the pandemic. NASCAR's virtual racing series ends this weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway, a track that hasn't hosted a Cup Series race since 1996 and any racing since 2011. North Wilkesboro was one of NASCAR's oldest and most unique tracks, a 0.625 mile short track built on an incline, with an uphill backstretch and downhill frontstretch. The historic track has sat largely abandoned in rural North Carolina since NASCAR left, falling into disrepair and decay. In December, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and many other volunteers cleaned the surface of the race track to allow it to be scanned into iRacing. This 15 minute video shows North Wilkesboro Speedway was cleaned up and describes the laser scanning process used to capture the track surface for iRacing, which is why the story may be of interest for SoylentNews readers. The first race at the virtual North Wilkesboro Speedway is at 3 PM EDT and will be televised on Fox and FS1. For those who cannot watch the race on TV, NASCAR generally streams races on YouTube within a few days of the race.
[Ed. note: More and more people are staying home as a result of quarantines and social distancing. Car customization was the high-tech platform for many years. Then came computers where nerds had a different target for things to tweak and optimize. Car racing has perhaps even more followers today than ever before. Given the technical background and underpinnings, and realizing people may be looking for something to do this weekend, I thought to give this story a try. Are there any Soylentils who have any racing experience? --martyb]
Shortly after the US entry into World War 2, President Roosevelt requested that professional baseball continue to be played during the war because of its importance to maintain the morale of the nation. NBA commissioner Adam Silver expressed similar sentiment after the almost complete shutdown of professional sports due to the coronavirus outbreak. Formula 1 and NASCAR are already taking steps to resume, though with virtual races instead of cars physically on track.
Last weekend, iRacing and Podium organized the Replacements 100, which was streamed on multiple platforms including YouTube. The drivers included William Byron, whose success in iRacing helped him find the opportunity to drive real race cars, retired fan favorite Dale Earnhardt Jr., and current cup series drivers Bubba Wallace and Alex Bowman. The race was 100 laps at Atlanta Motor Speedway, which was set to host all three of NASCAR's national series last weekend before being postponed.
I do -- since I've worked in both the racing and the sim racing world. The linked 15 minute video about clearing the track before laser scanning was touching, thanks for posting that. Dale Jr. was out there with a weed whacker along with the rest of the clean up crew (or at least the video producers got him to pose at it...).
No doubt that the target audience for NASCAR fits the stereotype. But, behind the scenes at the real race teams there is a lot of very high level engineering, lab/track testing and computer physics modeling going on before each race. Practice time is limited and if your car isn't set up well when you unload the car off the transporter, you haven't got much chance in the race. Modeling/prediction is going to be an even larger factor than normal for the upcoming real races (starting next week at Darlington) as these first "opening up" events will be all held in one day.
(Score: 2) by drussell on Saturday May 09, @06:23PM
NASCAR should have never abandoned North Wilkesboro speedway originally in the first place, anyway.... Totally counter to the founding principles.
I've only actually ever managed to make it to one race in person, the fall race in Martinsville.... Being in Canada it tends to be a bit of a slog to actually get to a race.... I've only ever actually been to one NASCAR event, the fall race at Martinsville in, I think it was 1994?
Rusty Wallace won. We got to walk down through the infield after they opened it long after the race, I walked down through the pits afterwards, both backstretch and front, and talked to several pit crew chiefs... Including Rusty's! The NASCAR tech teams were tearing down their engine to do measurements, etc since he had won. Absolutely amazing!!!! I could have taken home as many used tires as we could carry, but we only had a rental car from down in Raleigh, NC....
What, gonna have to put them on an airplane somehow?