We had two Soylentils write in with this breaking news. See other reports at Ars Technica, BBC, and c|net.
Supreme Court rules in Google’s favor in copyright dispute with Oracle
The Supreme Court on Monday sided with Google against Oracle in a long-running copyright dispute over the software used in Android, the mobile operating system.
The court’s decision was 6-2. Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who was not yet confirmed by the Senate when the case was argued in October, did not participate in the case.
The case concerned about 12,000 lines of code that Google used to build Android that were copied from the Java application programming interface developed by Sun Microsystems, which Oracle acquired in 2010. It was seen as a landmark dispute over what types of computer code are protected under American copyright law.
Oracle had claimed at points to be owed as much as $9 billion, while Google claimed that its use of the code was covered under the doctrine of fair use and therefore not subject to copyright liability. Android is the most popular mobile operating system in the world.
In addition to resolving a multibillion-dollar dispute between the tech titans, the ruling helps affirm a longstanding practice in software development. But the Court declined to weigh in on the broader question of whether APIs are copyrightable.
Justices wary of upending tech industry in Google v. Oracle Supreme Court fight
Several of the other justices, including Chief Justice John Roberts, suggested they were sympathetic to Oracle’s copyright claims.
Still, they appeared reluctant to rule in Oracle’s favor because of arguments made by leading computer scientists and Microsoft, in friend-of-the-court briefs, that doing so could upend the industry.
GOOGLE LLC v. ORACLE AMERICA, INC.
https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/18-956_d18f.pdf
Held: Google’s copying of the Java SE API, which included only those lines of code that were needed to allow programmers to put their accrued talents to work in a new and transformative program, was a fair use of that material as a matter of law. Pp. 11–36.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Snort on Monday April 05, @06:51PM
That they got it right.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 05, @07:01PM (4 children)
Can specs be copyrighted?
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday April 05, @07:17PM (1 child)
Google is not even the one who copied anything.
IBM was a sponsor and major contributor of a project called Apache Harmony. A Java 5 work-alike. Apache 2 license. Google was developing Android and decided to use Harmony. Harmony does not use any Sun source code.
Later . . . Sun re-licenses Java under GPL+Classpath exception. Oracle acquires Sun, seeing a big "sue google" sign on Sun's back.
Judge Alsop gets the case. Learns Java. It's not going well for Oracle. Oracle morphs its case to be about APIs.
Google copied valuable API declarations such as:
Math.sin( double n )
Someone had to write actual code to implement every single API in Apache Harmony.
Later, while this lawsuit was ongoing, Oracle complained Google should have licensed Java. So Google gave Oracle their wish, they changed Android from Harmony to use the official GPL+Classpath licensed Open JDK in Android.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 05, @07:22PM
"Apache Harmony" was just IBM-developed JVM, donated to Apache and renamed "Harmony."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 05, @07:17PM (1 child)
This has been the law for 30 years
https://www.law.cornell.edu/supremecourt/text/499/340 [cornell.edu]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 05, @07:24PM
APIs themselves are design decisions, not just their implementation.
What this points to is that laws are inadequate dealing with this issue.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday April 05, @07:11PM
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday April 05, @07:14PM (1 child)
If Oracle needs or wants sympathy, they can put some music on.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZRXGsPBUV5g [youtube.com]
Copyright, trademark, and even patents, if not defended, roll into public domain. Sun gave tacit and explicit approval to almost any use of Java. They wanted to see it used. They gave tacit approval, if not explicit, to the use of Java in Android. The "rights" that Oracle was looking for just weren't there when they bought it up.
Maybe the devil has sympathy for those assholes, I don't.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday April 05, @07:24PM
I believe that is only true for Trademarks. If you don't enforce trademarks, people begin using them like ordinary words (kleenex, band-aid, nylon, aspirin), and your mark becomes unenforceable. Which is not quite the same thing as "public domain". The trade mark for "google" in this situation, if not already well past the unenforceable part.
See my post above where IBM's Apache Harmony is what Google used for Android, not Sun's Java. Since not a single line of Sun's Java was used in Android, Oracle had to morph their case to be about APIs.
Language warning . . .
