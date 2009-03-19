from the monopoly-money dept.
CNet:
"Today's big tech companies have [too much power over] our economy, our society, and our democracy," wrote Warren in a blog post. "They've bulldozed competition, used our private information for profit, and tilted the playing field against everyone else. And in the process, they have hurt small businesses and stifled innovation."
Warren said that big tech companies use mergers to swallow competition and sell products on their own e-commerce platforms, which hurt smaller businesses' opportunities to succeed. Weak antitrust enforcement also resulted in "a dramatic reduction" in competition and innovation in the tech industry, according to Warren's blog post.
With conservative voices decrying Big Tech censorship, internet activists decrying privacy violations, and now Senator Warren calling for outright dismemberment, Big Tech might be in for a rocky stretch of road.
Welcome to surveillance capitalism where every last bit of your data dandruff will be monetized.
Like the government perhaps?
Typical socialist.
"Senator Warren -- thanks for not mentioning us, considering our history. Mr. Nadella and the board appreciate it."
"Certainly, it's important we focus on the most prominent and relevant abusers. Um, who did you say you represented again?"