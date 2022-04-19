Stories
Comedian Volodymyr Zelensky Wins Ukraine Presidential Election

Ukraine election: Comedian Zelensky wins presidency by landslide

Ukrainian comedian Volodymyr Zelensky has won a landslide victory in the country's presidential election, exit polls suggest.

The polls give the political newcomer, who dominated the first round of voting three weeks ago, more than 70% support.

Mr Zelensky, 41, challenged incumbent president Petro Poroshenko who has admitted defeat. The apparent result is being seen as a huge blow to Mr Poroshenko and a rejection of Ukraine's establishment.

"I will never let you down," Mr Zelensky told celebrating supporters on Sunday. "I'm not yet officially the president," he added. "But as a citizen of Ukraine I can say to all countries in the post-Soviet Union: Look at us. Anything is possible!"

See also: Ukrainian Presidential Debate Sparks Envy Among Russians And Belarusians – OpEd

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 22, @11:14AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 22, @11:14AM (#833334)

    Hope he will be able to make things better for you. I have my doubts though and it's not that i think that Zelensky would be bad at it, although i do not know a lot about him and his abilities and affiliations. Keep on keeping and fight the ruskies! They will do everything to destapilize your country.

    This was a message from a friendly country of white and blue.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 22, @11:15AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 22, @11:15AM (#833335)

    Ukrania has a comedian in charge. USA has a clown in charge.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 22, @11:19AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 22, @11:19AM (#833337)

    or allow Ukraine to become another France

