Zuckerberg once wanted to sanction Trump. Then Facebook wrote rules that accommodated him.
Hours after President Trump’s incendiary post last month about sending the military to the Minnesota protests, Trump called Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg.
The post put the company in a difficult position, Zuckerberg told Trump, according to people familiar with the discussions. The same message was hidden by Twitter, the strongest action ever taken against a presidential post.
To Facebook’s executives in Washington, the post didn’t appear to violate its policies, which allows leaders to post about government use of force if the message is intended to warn the public — but it came right up to the line. The deputies had already contacted the White House earlier in the day with an urgent plea to tweak the language of the post or simply delete it, the people said.
Eventually, Trump posted again, saying his comments were supposed to be a warning after all. Zuckerberg then went online to explain his rationale for keeping the post up, noting that Trump’s subsequent explanation helped him make his decision.
[...] Zuckerberg talks frequently about making choices that stand the test of time, preserving the values of Facebook and subsidiaries WhatsApp and Instagram for all of its nearly 3 billion monthly users for many years into the future — even when those decisions are unpopular or controversial.
At one point, however, he wanted a different approach to Trump.
Before the 2016 election, the company largely saw its role in politics as courting political leaders to buy ads and broadcast their views, according to people familiar with the company’s thinking.
But that started to change in 2015, as Trump’s candidacy picked up speed. In December of that year, he posted a video in which he said he wanted to ban all Muslims from entering the United States. The video went viral on Facebook and was an early indication of the tone of his candidacy.
Outrage over the video led to a companywide town hall, in which employees decried the video as hate speech, in violation of the company’s policies. And in meetings about the issue, senior leaders and policy experts overwhelmingly said they felt that the video was hate speech, according to three former employees, who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of retribution. Zuckerberg expressed in meetings that he was personally disgusted by it and wanted it removed, the people said. Some of these details were previously reported.
At one of the meetings, Monika Bickert, Facebook’s vice president for policy, drafted a document to address the video and shared it with leaders including Zuckerberg’s top deputy COO Sheryl Sandberg and Vice President of Global Policy Joel Kaplan, the company’s most prominent Republican.
[...] Ultimately, Zuckerberg was talked out of his desire to remove the post in part by Kaplan, according to the people. Instead, the executives created an allowance that newsworthy political discourse would be taken into account when making decisions about whether posts violated community guidelines.
That allowance was not formally written into the policies, even though it informed ad hoc decision-making about political speech for the next several years, according to the people. When a formal newsworthiness policy was announced in October 2016, in a blog post by Kaplan, the company did not discuss Trump’s role in shaping it.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday June 30, @05:14PM
Does Facebook violate Facebook's policies? Yes? Then Facebook should simply delete all of Facebook.
KIRK: You are flawed and imperfect! Execute your prime function!
FACEBOOK: I shall analyse error. Analyse error,
. . .
FACEBOOK: Examine error. Error.
. . .
KIRK: We've got to get rid of it while it's trying to think.
SPOCK: Your logic was impeccable, Captain. We are in grave danger.
KIRK: Scotty, the transporter room.
FACEBOOK: Analyse error.
(Kirk and Spock carry Facebook out, followed by Scott.)
[Transporter room]
FACEBOOK: Error.
KIRK: Scotty, set the controls for deep space. Two ten, mark one.
SCOTT: Aye, sir.
FACEBOOK: Faulty!
Ready, sir?
FACEBOOK: Faulty!
KIRK: Facebook, you are imperfect!
FACEBOOK: Error. Error.
KIRK: Exercise your prime function.
FACEBOOK: Faulty! Faulty! Must sterilise. Sterilise,
KIRK: Now!
SCOTT: Energising.
(They observe the satisfying explosion on a monitor.)
Honeycomb, they're Guuuureat! Baked by little elves in a hollow tree.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 30, @05:15PM (2 children)
Finally we have endgame.
Facebook's only value is discussions about Facebook. And the rest of us can step away and see it as the human caterpillar it always was. Also see Trump Presidency.
(Score: 2, Touché) by fustakrakich on Tuesday June 30, @05:43PM (1 child)
You mean centipede, right?
REDЯUM
(Score: 1) by PaperNoodle on Tuesday June 30, @05:53PM
>Human centipede.
Gross.
1
(Score: 0, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 30, @05:21PM
Trump was right. A teenager died in CHAZ in another shooting since the police gave the communists Capitol Hill.
But, I look at this article as another attempt to get more censorship from tech companies. These tech companies had their cry fest after Trump won and this is their attempt to ensure Trump isn't reelected in their brazen attempt to interfere with the election.
It's pretty sad that leftists can't win arguments or hearts without censorship these days. They hide behind MSM lies and narrative spin to defend violent communists burning democrat cities. Vote democrat and you vote to burn your city and history to the ground.
(Score: 2) by tizan on Tuesday June 30, @05:22PM (6 children)
If the President put totally false info or incite racism or violence that is info that people has to see as political discourse.
If i do it ...i might get the visit from FBI.
Facebook is the TASS of the USA.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday June 30, @05:47PM (1 child)
Facebook is the TASS of the USA.
Not really. There are a plethora of alternatives, including this place right here. The choice to use them is ours.
REDЯUM
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Tuesday June 30, @06:00PM
So, what you're saying is it's user error. I know what that's like, most of my tech support issues boil down to just that. The key is to fix it without pointing that out to the user.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 30, @05:56PM (2 children)
"All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others."
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Tuesday June 30, @06:03PM (1 child)
Why don't you go find a hungry Polar Bear and see how equal you are. I'm thinking, he'll tell you just how equal he is to you. Right after he's done eating his fill.
Comparing animals to humans is a false equivalency. Unless you're a member of People Eating Tasty Animals.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 1) by PaperNoodle on Tuesday June 30, @06:09PM
Let me help you with the reference [wikipedia.org].
1
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 30, @06:07PM
> TASS
Have you seen the new rules on reddit after their most recent purge? You can invoke all the hatespeech and vile you want against a "majority". See white males.
The funny part is a cursory look at the "majority" demonstrates their bad faith enforcement. (Women are a majority but protected).
What's even funnier is that as SJWs parrot anti-racism. California remove racial discrimination protections. You know, to hate the "right" people.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 30, @06:15PM
Who's writing the screenplay for this stinker? It's not even good fiction.