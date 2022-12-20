from the strong-(arm)-copyright-protections dept.
The COVID-19 Stimulus Bill Would Make Illegal Streaming a Felony:
Providing relief via direct assistance and loans to struggling individuals and businesses hit hard by COVID-19 has been a priority for federal lawmakers this past month. But a gigantic spending bill has also become the opportunity to smuggle in some other line items, including those of special interest to the entertainment community.
Perhaps most surprising, according to the text [PDF link] of the bill (a combination of COVID relief and annual government spending), illegal streaming for commercial profit could become a felony.
It's been less than two weeks since Sen. Thom Tillis released his proposal to increase the penalties for those who would dare stream unlicensed works.... [I]t's had very little time to circulate before evidently becoming part of the spending package. If passed, illegal streaming of works including movies and music tracks could carry a penalty of up to 10 years in jail.
[...] On Monday night, lawmakers voted in favor of the package.
The provision was not entirely without opposition, as TechCrunch notes:
When Tillis released a draft of his proposal earlier this month, the open internet/intellectual property nonprofit Public Knowledge released a statement arguing that there’s no need "for further criminal penalties for copyright infringement," but also saying that the bill is "narrowly tailored and avoids criminalizing users" and "does not criminalize streamers who may include unlicensed works as part of their streams" — instead, it focuses on those who pirate for commercial gain.
[...] Now that the House and Senate have approved the bill, it’s going to President Donald Trump for his signature. Since the full text was only released yesterday, we can probably expect plenty more debate over its implications in the weeks and months to come.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 23, @03:04AM
Luckily Trump just vetoed, demanded $2000 each and told them to cut the pork [twitter.com] in both stimulus and spending packages. Also, Rashida Tlaib entered maverick territory by voting on principle. [newsweek.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 23, @03:14AM
I'm not hopeful it will be expunged even with the press its now getting.