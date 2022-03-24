U.S. charges 4 Russian government workers with hacking energy sector:
The U.S. Justice Department fired another legal salvo against Russia on Thursday, announcing indictments against four Russian government employees for an alleged hacking campaign targeting the energy sector that lasted for years and targeted computers in 135 countries.
An indictment in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia charges that Evgeny Viktorovich Gladkikh, who worked at a Russian Ministry of Defense research institute, conspired with others to damage critical infrastructure outside the United States, causing emergency shutdowns at one foreign facility. Thosecharged in the indictment, under seal since June 2021, also allegedly tried to hack the computers of a U.S. firm that managed similar facilities in the United States.
A separate indictment filed in Kansas alleges that a hacking campaign launched by Russian's federal security service, or FSB, targeted computers at hundreds of energy-related entities around the world. That indictment was also filed under seal last summer.
The hacking activity took place between 2012 and 2018, U.S. officials said. The decision to reveal the indictments underscores the concern U.S. and European officials have about Russia unleashing a wave of cyberattacks on the West in response to a new wave of sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco said there is an "urgent ongoing need for American businesses to harden their defenses and remain vigilant." She said Russian state-sponsored hackers "pose a serious and persistent threat to critical infrastructure both in the United States and around the world."
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday March 28, @09:15PM
There is no one to blame but ourselves.
Why is infrastructure accessible from the internet again? There really is no cure for stupidity.
Biden approval rating falling below 30%!
(Score: 2) by HammeredGlass on Monday March 28, @09:18PM (1 child)
This is simple political distraction with the appearance of doing something.
!IF! these four people actually exist, they will never be heard from in American courts, and will laugh about these dumbass charges for the remaining days.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 28, @09:23PM
Their remaining days or something else's remaining days?