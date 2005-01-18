from the taking-credit dept.
President Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to report some good news concerning the commercial aviation industry. Namely, that there wasn't a single commercial aviation-related death in 2017.
Trump's announcement, however, has come under scrutiny from the media and Twitter users alike — but not because it makes a dubious claim. Rather, he's being criticized by those who felt he took credit for the statistic.
Since taking office I have been very strict on Commercial Aviation. Good news - it was just reported that there were Zero deaths in 2017, the best and safest year on record!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018
The report to which Trump was likely referring was conducted by the Aviation Safety Network (ASN), a Dutch affiliate of the non-profit Flight Safety Foundation, The Wall Street Journal said. According to their statistics, not only were there no airline passenger fatalities recorded among U.S.-based carriers, but anywhere in the world. As a result, the ASN ultimately declared 2017 "the safest year in aviation history."
[...] Despite the good news, the ASN did report on 10 fatal airline accidents that occurred in 2017, but the Wall Street Journal explained that half of those involved cargo planes and the other half propeller-powered aircraft.
Trump's tweet, then, is factually accurate, though critics argue that it isn't due to any of his "strict" policies. The Atlantic, for example, argued that the statistic detailed in the report refers to the global fatalities, and that the U.S. hasn't seen a commercial aviation fatality since 2009, or long before he took office.
Source: http://www.foxnews.com/travel/2018/01/02/trump-tweets-good-news-about-death-free-year-in-commercial-aviation-industry.html
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, @06:32AM (2 children)
I don't see how cargo planes and propeller-powered aircraft don't qualify as commercial aviation...
So both Trump and Wall Street Journal are full of shit. Who would have thunk.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, @06:34AM (1 child)
Fox news
(Score: 2) by Arik on Friday January 05, @07:47AM
"
Fox news"
That's spelled eff-eigh-you-ecks. Faux.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, @06:44AM
That orange nut takes credit for sunshine
(Score: 4, Insightful) by vux984 on Friday January 05, @06:50AM
Because you just know they're scrambling around for tidbit facts like this to feed him, and hopefully keep him distracted.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by aristarchus on Friday January 05, @07:01AM (1 child)
bytram! You passed on this shit? You could have approved of any number of aristarchus submissions that where more legit than this, which really shows how deplorable this article is. You know that realDonaldTrump posts are not really Donald Trump posts, don't you? You know they are meant to be mocked and scorned? But this one is just beyond all that right at the beginning! If this I what SoylentNews is coming to, I fear for our future. Not only are eds banned from accepting any of the rather fine and witty submissions from aristarchus, just because they are from aristarchus, but they are reduced to accepting click-bait trill like this? I think, I, will just, go, lie down, now. Sniff.
I will also be deleting any 'alt-right' stories
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, @07:07AM
I still think the realDonaldTrump posts are pretty cool though. #MAGA e'rryday
Reply to This
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Whoever on Friday January 05, @07:09AM (1 child)
Didn't he promise to reduce regulations?
(Score: 3, Informative) by MostCynical on Friday January 05, @07:21AM
So, he now has one, very strict regulation: don't kill anyone when you crash.
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 0, Flamebait) by bradley13 on Friday January 05, @07:11AM (2 children)
If there had been a bunch of major crashes, the Hillary! crowd and the Never-Trumpers would certainly have found some way to blame Trump for it. After all, they blame him for anything and everything, whether or not it's under his control. So it's pretty funny watching them get their knickers in a twist, when he takes credit for something that really is just a statistical fluke.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, @07:51AM (1 child)
Seriously, go get your screws retightened.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, @08:05AM
Someone's still salty.
(Score: 2) by axsdenied on Friday January 05, @08:21AM
Trump updates his post to claim credit the best and safest years on record since 2009.
:-)
