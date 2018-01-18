from the maybe-someone-doesn't-like-the-color dept.
5 shuttle buses chartered by Google, Apple apparently vandalized on I-280, possibly with pellet gun
Shuttle buses carrying Apple and Google employees were apparently vandalized Tuesday while traveling to and from the South Bay, officials said. No injuries were reported.
Five buses driving in the northbound and southbound directions of Interstate 280 between Highway 84 and Highway 85 were damaged during the Tuesday morning and evening commute, said California Highway Patrol Officer Art Montiel. Four buses were chartered by Apple and one by Google, the officer said. The Apple campus is located off I-280 in Cupertino. Google headquarters is in Mountain View off Highway 101.
According to Montiel, several bus windows were damaged and cracked, possibly by pellet guns, BB guns or rocks.
According to an article on TechCrunch
In response, we've learned that Apple has rerouted the bus routes for employees living in San Francisco, adding 30-45 minutes of commute time each way, as the company works with authorities to see what exactly is going on.
Also at The Guardian.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @05:41PM (17 children)
Hey billionaire scum, since you outright refuse to pay your taxes and you outright refuse to create jobs, how about you pay for a basic income. The alternative is we will murder you all. Your choice.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @05:58PM (8 children)
Yes, we will kill you because you have a job that we can't do. Everyone who does jobs that I can't do needs to move out. Whoever is left will have to hire me because I am entitled to that job.
The "have-nots" are quite the entitled set, now aren't they? "I'm not moving to where the jobs are, I DEMAND you bring me jobs that I can do HERE!!!"
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @06:16PM (3 children)
You imply the have-nots can't do tech jobs, and you have no idea what you are talking about. The billionaire tech giants refuse to hire locals who do have the tech skills and can do the tech jobs. H1Bs are just cheaper to hire and cheaper to bus in.
There isn't any place where US citizens can move to in search of jobs when employers refuse to employ US citizens.
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Thursday January 18, @06:38PM (1 child)
Don't assume that the people being bussed in are H1B's. Most local papers say that they are causing the rents to raise and gentrifying neighborhoods that poorer people have been living in. But, yes, there is a *lot* of local resentment.
Put not your faith in princes.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @06:56PM
Let's bus the poor people to the coal mines. Problem solved.
(Score: 2) by NewNic on Thursday January 18, @06:53PM
These buses are bringing people from San Francisco. San Francisco is one of the most expensive cities in the USA.
Those low wage H1-Bs can't afford to live in SF.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @06:16PM (2 children)
Your thinking is entirely constrained by the capitalist mode of production.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @06:20PM (1 child)
I will gladly pay you never for a burrito now.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @06:35PM
Stand and deliver! Your lunch money or your lunch!
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Thursday January 18, @07:27PM
You must be under the mistaken impression that (A) these folks can easily move to another area, and (B) they have the skillset that the jobs that exist in these other places are looking for. For instance, unemployment in North Dakota is quite low due to the oil business, but that doesn't mean that somebody has the ability to sell all their belongings and/or rent a moving truck and somehow get to Bismarck and immediately get a job as a roughneck and move into a nice apartment. And remember, they very likely don't have easy Internet access either, or the skills they'd need to quickly organize all that online before the public library tells them to go away.
The "have-nots" think they ought to have some sort of viable way to keep a roof over their head and food on their plate. I don't consider that unreasonable. If I were in charge of things, what I'd do is suggest to the companies in North Dakota that are having a hard time finding people to be actively recruiting and training people from Detroit, San Francisco, and other places with lots of people desperate for work, complete with relocation packages and such. That's not happening, because companies don't like investing in their employees anymore.
If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by IndigoFreak on Thursday January 18, @06:04PM (4 children)
Makes sense. Billionaires always ride in buses. No way this is targeting rank and file employees. Yep, definitely targeting the decision making people.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @06:18PM
Blow up the buses, kill the employees, and then who will want to work for the billionaires?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @06:19PM (2 children)
The billionaires are hidden behind high walls.
For now.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by NewNic on Thursday January 18, @06:21PM (1 child)
Those walls are only going to get higher while people keep voting R.
(Score: 2) by fritsd on Thursday January 18, @07:00PM
San Gimignano della Torre. What an "interesting" society to live in.
https://www.tripsavvy.com/medieval-towers-in-italy-1508474 [tripsavvy.com]
(Score: 5, Funny) by nobu_the_bard on Thursday January 18, @06:14PM (2 children)
Throwing rocks at the employee transport buses for specific companies is entirely too small scale to accomplish anything constructive, whatever your stance is. Well unless maybe you're selling bus windows.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday January 18, @06:21PM (1 child)
I'm sure they'll escalate to IED:s some days, for some reason. Wasn't Apples new round office complex finished recently? Seem to recall it in one of the papers I read during my trainride to work today.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday January 18, @06:31PM
Apple employees could take refuge in their walled gardens. Secure enclaves.
Build a wall around the walled garden. With rounded corners. And make the people outside the wall pay for it.
I can understand why people might throw rocks at Apple buses, with rounded corners. Even FaceTwit. But Google? Google only brings wonderful goodness to our lives. And Google can do no evil. Their motto says so. And it must be the truth, because if it weren't that would be evil.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @06:41PM (1 child)
As someone who has been living in San Francisco since the early 1970s, I can comment authoritatively upon the changes in the city (and region) over the past ten-twenty years.
I remember, in 2000, in San Francisco - which has rent control - watching a neighbor's house get emptied of its contents while the owner of the house - the son of the family that had purchased it - strode back and forth, excited about finally being able to evict an old woman and her son. The contents went directly into a dumpster - the man's mother had died, and the man, unable to pay his rent, with nowhere to move, had killed himself.
I remember people selling their stuff in 2000 and 2001, desperate to stay in the Bay Area after losing their jobs, living three people in a studio apartment.
I remember meeting four US Navy officers living in a one-bedroom apartment with a tiny kitchen and a tiny living room; they were going to UC Berkeley, getting their EE degrees, and they had two bunkbeds in that tiny room. I was there to buy the bunkbeds. I have never seen so many pubic hairs in one place at one time in my life. I'm amazed those four officers did not kill one another.
That was fifteen years ago. Since then it has just gotten worse.
There is no parking left. The idiots governing the region all have their fingers in the real estate pie, and see no incentive to plan communities - you know, parking, traffic studies, stuff like that - and so the entire Bay Area is turning into a ghetto.
Garages have been converted into apartments. Back yards have been converted into houses. I've heard that in Redwood City, people use traffic cones to protect their parking, in front of their house, while they are gone.
There is no need for all these people to be here, in the Bay Area.
They could all be working from home, wherever the hell they came from.
We all could. I'm a !@#$ UNIX systems administrator and I've been working on continent-spanning network and cluster problems, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, from home, for over two decades. But, no, I'm too old, now, and so I sit at home, unemployed, listening to old Grateful Dead recordings from before I was born.
These giant corporations are our enemies, not our friends.
If they really want to do something to improve the quality of Bay Area life, they will consciously hire older employees and allow people to work from home.
Anything less is an act of war against the population of the Bay Area.
The white buses are large, obvious, expensive targets for the frustration that is reaching epic proportions.
If these huge corporations don't want the Bay Area to turn into a war zone, they should stop making war against the original population of the Bay Area and quit trying to drive them out, like a bunch of greedy Israelis stealing land from the Palestinians.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @07:47PM
And start doing something about it.
Whether that is getting the neighborhoods to band together and revolt against your current politcal leaders, or moving to a different region, or founding a new nation for all the people like you.
Technology is to the point where the right set of skilled individuals could not just automate enough agriculture to feed themselves, but also automate every other facet needed to manufacture low and high technology. Once you can do that, you're independent from the companies and nations of the world, barring raw resources, and if you can your own people into space to handle mining endeavors, even that restriction goes away, leading to the opportunity for all of you to work, recreate, or create new investions, arts, etc that others will never have time or opportunity to dream of.
The only thing stopping this is each person who says 'pity me, against this society what can I do.' Stop being one of those and conscript yourself into the army for tomorrow. Because if you don't you'll just be part of the huddled massed of yesterday with neither a present nor a future to look forward to. And even if you die in the trenches of that war for a present, or tomorrow, at least you won't have been languishing in your own self-pity in the meantime.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @07:25PM
I wish there was a SoylentNews Bus so I could slash the tires and break the windows.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday January 18, @07:31PM
The solution, when someone violently doesn't want you around, is to keep adding more armor plating to your vehicles, and ram anyone who gets in your way.
Proven to convince people to Love you!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @07:41PM
So, Tuscan Raiders, or Sand people? Doesn't seem like a Jawa MO.
