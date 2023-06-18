Stories
A Look at The Oatmeal's Raisin' $8.7M in 2015 for "Exploding Kittens" and Other Fundraisers

posted by martyb on Saturday June 23, @10:22PM
JoeMerchant writes:

This isn't so much a shameless plug for an irreverent fluff piece of 2015 marketing done successfully as it is a platform to discuss topics related to internet marketing, price points, successful fundraisers and the long tail of failed attempts and outright scams found on crowdfunding sites like Indiegogo and Kickstarter.

"Exploding Kittens," a party card game co-created by internet cartoonist Matthew Inman, better known as "The Oatmeal," raised $8,782,571 in early 2015. At the time, it was the fastest-funded Kickstarter of all time. The game has since released for smartphones, and the team has released more games, like "You've Got Crabs."

I find it interesting that this recent retrospective look at successful Kickstarter campaigns is heavy on the games and even movies, closely matching the number of physical products like the Pebble smartwatch and the Coolest Cooler.

Gotta give a shout out to:

"LeVar Burton Kids Skybrary" after Burton, the show's host, lost the rights to the "Reading Rainbow" brand.

