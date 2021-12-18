from the flexible-technology dept.
Some iPad Pros ship a little bent, and Apple says that's normal
Gadget-makers have long played with the idea of bendable displays, but this isn't what they were going for: Apple has confirmed that some brand-new iPad Pro units have a slight bend to them—and this is expected and not a defect.
There are numerous stories and images of very slight bends on brand-new devices on the MacRumors forums, and The Verge's Chris Welch observed the same issue in his own iPad.
When The Verge reached out to Apple for comment, the company told the publication that the bending is "a side effect of the device's manufacturing process and shouldn't worsen over time or negatively affect the flagship iPad's performance in any practical way." (The Verge's words.) Apple says the bending happens as a result of a cooling process used on the components when the device is manufactured.
Defective gadget return policy:
- Have you recently purchased a nice shiny "defective" gadget? Good, it should be under warranty.
- Is it actually defective? Maybe it's bent or has some other flaw? Good, good, we wouldn't want to be selling you something broken.
- Did you purchase it from Apple? Specifically, did you buy a nice, shiny new iPad Pro? You know, the one that can cost you upwards of $1k? Don't worry, it's supposed to be that way. You didn't get a defective device or damaged goods. You got what you paid for. A bent iPad Pro.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday December 21, @02:12AM (4 children)
N/T
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday December 21, @02:19AM
1. Paste a photo of Steve Jobs on it.
2. Frame it.
3. Submit it to the Museum of Modern Art.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday December 21, @02:28AM (2 children)
Like the stamp with the upside-down plane?
But being serious here, there are probably ways they could mitigate that. I know this because when I worked on Gay Jewish Robots, the fussiest part about it was getting the rails for the Renishaw linear encoders perfectly flat so that the encoder would have a healthy read (super fighting tight on that dial-gauge) across a travel of approximately a whole meter. And when it takes a month to build a machine and that's by far the fussiest and most annoying aspect of it, I speak with authority in these matters.
Unlike what I build, though, Apple stuff is cheap Chinese shit. These monkeys are manhandling already-bent frames and probably aren't even using proper patterns to torque their fasteners. They're using power-torquers they just stab into the fastener psycho-style and probably move in a rectangle pattern rather than a star-like one, because doing that saves an extra 2 seconds per unit. Those power-torquers are probably not built nor calibrated to the precision required for the work, and, well, Chink-shit.
I saw the image of the "bent" iPad and frankly I'm amazed that they can even do it that well given the circumstances (see the image yourself, only a super-autist would throw a shit-fit at that bend).
This is why countries like America and Germany still make the best shit -- things like this are torqued by hand, moving back and forth and using equal parts experience and instinct, using very precise dial-gauges. This is why Apple should start an "extra-premium" factory using the American-and-German style techniques I outlined above and then sell those extra-straight pieces of shit at a ridiculous markup. Then put a stamp on it so that everybody knows you paid 3K for an extra-straight iPad.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday December 21, @02:52AM
Yeap. They'll fix their shit in manufacturing soon. 'Cause if not, they'll be losing the hipster market share.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Friday December 21, @03:09AM
Welcome to Apple's target audience. I'll note that a key selling feature of the Apple brand is that it's pretty damn perfect in visual appearance. I even see a few edge-on ads for these things which sell the straightness of the devices (for example, here [cultofmac.com] or here [wordpress.com]).
So when they suddenly have a "bend" and say it's "normal"? That means they're screwing up the brand. Maybe they'll get back on track, but maybe this is the tip of the iceberg and there are a bunch of other potentially suicidal compromises to the design which aren't so visually apparent.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 21, @02:22AM (1 child)
The next version will be even THINNER!
It will have all the strength of a sheet of aluminum foil which is what it will be at that point.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday December 21, @02:30AM
I got (actually still have) a VAIO SZ around about 12 years ago, it came with a lid/screen so thin that if you lifted it by one corner it would warp over an inch before it started to open - ultra light weight and flexible. Nice machine -except- it ran so hot that the ultra-thin fans worked so hard that they jammed full of dust in less than a year, it has been cleaned out twice and spent most of its thin life at the bottom of the sock drawer. Also, unfortunate fact: it ran/runs Vista and many of the gee-whiz internal gadgets like camera and fingerprint scanner only ever came with Vista drivers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 21, @02:24AM
Rounded corners (TM).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 21, @02:34AM (2 children)
Seriously, what is it going to take before the Apple Board of Directors tells Cook to retire ?
I've been a long-time customer of Apple products but as long as Cook is in charge, they will get not one dollar more from me.
Bean counters = a guaranteed path to mediocrity. Every single time.
It happened with Ferrari, it happened with BMW, and now it is happening with Apple.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday December 21, @02:39AM
Apple's always been shit, just that now they don't have a stinky junkie megalomaniac deadbeat-dad cult-leader as their figurehead. So to get back into that mode, they would make more sales if they hired Donald Trump as their CEO. Not only does he know business and the art of the deal, but will release a gold-plated Trump edition that will sell like hotcakes amongst the Arab and Armenian demographics -- and he will bring Apple manufacturing back into America and create American jobs, and those iPads may be a little more expensive but you know they will be made right, not like cheap Chinese shit.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 21, @03:40AM
What's it going to take to get people to stop buying garbage items that are also vastly overpriced? As long as people are too stupid to avoid buying the products the assrapings will continue.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday December 21, @03:20AM
Am I referring to my deeply troubled friend? No.
I'm referring to an iOS App that I simply must have: Venmo. It's money transfer service published by PayPal.
Except it doesn't want to work for me anymore, because "some changes have been made" so I need to update.
Which update requires that I run at least iOS 10.11. I'd been holding back to 10.1.11 Just In Case I wanted to jailbreak. Note that I haven't actually jailbroken, rather that I wanted to reserved that option.
