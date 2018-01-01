from the we-have-the-balls-to-print-stories-that-matter! dept.
Ibuprofen alters human testicular physiology to produce a state of compensated hypogonadism:
Concern has been raised over increased male reproductive disorders in the Western world, and the disruption of male endocrinology has been suggested to play a central role. Several studies have shown that mild analgesics exposure during fetal life is associated with antiandrogenic effects and congenital malformations, but the effects on the adult man remain largely unknown. Through a clinical trial with young men exposed to ibuprofen, we show that the analgesic resulted in the clinical condition named "compensated hypogonadism," a condition prevalent among elderly men and associated with reproductive and physical disorders. In the men, luteinizing hormone (LH) and ibuprofen plasma levels were positively correlated, and the testosterone/LH ratio decreased. Using adult testis explants exposed or not exposed to ibuprofen, we demonstrate that the endocrine capabilities from testicular Leydig and Sertoli cells, including testosterone production, were suppressed through transcriptional repression. This effect was also observed in a human steroidogenic cell line. Our data demonstrate that ibuprofen alters the endocrine system via selective transcriptional repression in the human testes, thereby inducing compensated hypogonadism.
tl;dr: ibuprofen can reduce testosterone production and interfere with fertility.
(Score: 2) by RandomFactor on Monday December 31, @02:24PM (2 children)
Aspirin, which would never get past the FDA if released today.
Santa's lead reindeer is vaporized .001065 seconds sooner
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday December 31, @02:29PM (1 child)
Yup, they'd probably illegalize willow trees too just to be sure.
"Buzzy, you're probably the dumbest person I've ever encountered. Well, there is aristarchus, so make it 2nd dumbest."
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday December 31, @02:36PM
That's coming from the NSAID manufacturer's association: "Willow trees are worthless weeds that sap the productive energy from people who see them. They cause obesity, clog your arteries, rot your teeth, and exposure to their sap can cause uncontrolled bleeding." If it weren't so damn expensive to eradicate them all, the NSAID manufacturers' lobbyists would have made a play for them years ago.