Monday December 31
from the should-have-done-this-years-ago? dept.
Chinese draft law would prevent forced technology transfers:
A draft law aiming at protecting foreign investment and preventing the forced transfer of technology has been submitted for review at a Chinese legislators' meeting starting Sunday, People's Daily reported.
The country will protect the intellectual property rights of overseas investors, encourage voluntary technology transfers but forbid forced transfers using administrative measures, Minister of Justice Fu Zhenghua told lawmakers, according to the newspaper.
Also at CNBC, Reuters, Nikkei Asian Review, and Engadget.
