A few years ago, virtual reality was all the rage in Hollywood, helping to fuel the rise of Silicon Beach with the promise of reinventing the entertainment business.
At its peak, investors pumped $253 million into two dozen deals involving virtual and augmented reality start-ups in L.A. and Orange counties in 2016, hoping that pricey headsets projecting virtual worlds would become as popular as smartphones. But investment in the technology has slowed dramatically in recent years, and what seemed like a promising boom has largely fizzled.
Several California companies that raised millions of dollars have shut down or have laid off dozens of workers, as businesses scrambled to readjust their strategies in the face of lackluster consumer demand for VR headsets and a drought of capital.
Take heart, VR enthusiasts. It took several tries for video streaming to catch on, too.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Hartree on Tuesday January 15, @08:34PM (1 child)
In the early 1990s VR was a hot topic as well. A number of game companies and such were investing heavily in it. The problem was that it induced nausea in a subset of users. The corporate legal teams told them that making kids sick to their stomach was a recipe for massive legal liability and bad press. The idea faded away.
Things have gotten better WRT the fidelity of the simulation and that helps. In the 90s, even super high end installations like CAVE had nausea sacks handy because some vestibular systems just won't play well.
Now peoples expectations might be more realistic, but it's not the gold mine it's been portrayed as repeatedly.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 15, @08:57PM
We need to generically engineer VR-tolerant humans. You could house them in Amazon-style wage cages with no loss of productivity or morale!
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 15, @09:04PM
I went ahead and got a VR setup. Overall I am happy with the decision but there are problems that hamper the experience.
The wires! It really sucks being tethered especially when you have to keep track and be careful of the cables.
Gameplay. There are many enjoyable games, but personally I can't stand the teleportation method of traveling and it really ruins a game's experience for me. Saw this video reference and this [youtube.com] is a great video metaphor.
Controls. VR games should allow for a variety of control options, I don't always feel like standing and turning around and around to play a game. It would be really nice if they supported keyboard/mouse and game pads, but obviously this adds a non-trivial amount of development and I recognize it might not even be possible with some games.
Headset quality. On these first models you can see the pixels too easily and it gets really obvious in the dark. So wireless and better screens is a must.
Requirements. To run VR games well you need a newer computer with a beefy graphics card, this by itself drastically reduces the market. If someone plays on inferior hardware they will report that the experience totally sucks and gave them motion sickness or a headache.
VR has a future but a slowdown seems reasonable until the next few hardware iterations, and VR software standards need to be developed unless we want to have separate ecosystems like game consoles. A bad idea I'm sure most devs would agree with.