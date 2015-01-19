from the Eat-the-fish,-Mr.-Burns dept.
The University of Colorado Boulder has an article up about a paper [open, DOI: 10.1038/s41562-018-0520-3] [DX] published Monday in Nature Human Behavior which finds that U.S. adults:
who hold the most extreme views opposing genetically modified (GM) foods think they know most about GM food science, but actually know the least
The paper's key finding is that:
the more strongly people report being opposed to GM foods, the more knowledgeable they think they are on the topic, but the lower they score on an actual knowledge test.
Interestingly the authors found similar results applied to gene therapy, but were unable prove a similar conclusion when they tested against climate change denialism. This leads them to hypothesize that:
the climate change debate has become so politically polarized that people's attitudes depend more on which group they affiliate with than how much they know about the issue.
It might be instructive to run similar studies in a number of areas such as
Vaccinations
Nuclear Power
Homeopathy
...
Where would you like to see this study done next?
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 15, @06:46PM
People who don't like EMACS think of themselves as "power users", but on average, when asked to locate the Escape, Meta, Alt, Control, and Shift keys on an unlabeled keyboard, they get less than 50% of them correct.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Tuesday January 15, @06:49PM (3 children)
Nearly everybody knows less than they think they know. That's the reason for this line from Plato's Apology (which Socrates might have actually said):
He goes on to argue that the only people who actually know anything about anything are those engaged in skilled trades of some kind, and even then all that they know is their own trade. So, for instance, he'd agree programmers know something about programming, but they're unlikely to know anything about farming if they've never been farmers.
A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.
(Score: 2) by Hartree on Tuesday January 15, @06:58PM (1 child)
"Those who think they know everything are a great annoyance to those of us who do."
(In truth, the more educated I've become the more I realize how little I know.)
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Tuesday January 15, @07:29PM
Well, given that nobody knows everything, that means that they are a great annoyance to nobody. I think that's acceptable. :-)
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Tuesday January 15, @07:25PM
The flaw in the classic Socratic of reasoning is you eventually start discounting experts(or even non-experts who've thoroughly reviewed relevant expert analysis) who do understand things because they speak with a modicum of (apparently undue) confidence. And it can be identical to someone blasting out their ass with bullshit. You eventually arrive at a kind of epistemological nihilism, where the threshold for new understanding as an individual is not "more clarity and insight than I had before" but "it's impossible for me to understand anything but my own ignorance". Or worse, you end up one of those dumbshit centrists who think all sides have useful things to say.
It's a good starting point for critical thinking, but eventually, you have to settle on a meaningful epistemological method for your life(or a meaningless garbage one, plenty of people do that too). Maybe not one that gives you perfect certainty of your correctness, but a way of weighing the more accurate and less accurate and defraying your own biases as much as possible.
The people in this survey who have false conviction of their own truth didn't get there in a vacuum. They aren't just a generic exercise of human ignorance, but victims of propaganda, and often have a few specific biases and fallacious worldviews holding up the superstructure of the propaganda.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday January 15, @06:54PM
Didn't notice the first time around.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 15, @07:02PM (2 children)
The captain of the Titanic knew more about ships than almost any passenger.
Certainly he knew more than some nervous Nellie who "had a bad feeling" about it.
Definitely knew more than some old chap who said, "Maiden voyage, eh? Biggest ever? Maybe I'll book the second trip if she has one".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 15, @07:07PM
That right there is the problem. Whether or not Joe Blow understands this stuff is of minimal impact on policy. Nobody is really taking those folks seriously. The problem is that the people who are making the decisions have a naive sense of what's going to happen as a result of these decisions.
Certain classes of genetic modification are unlikely to result in problems, but the motivation for the modification is rather short-sighted and often not well understood. We've already got genes that couldn't previously get into weeds getting into weeds because they were moved from one completely unrelated organism to another that can share genetic materials with weeds. This is a particular problem with pesticides that no longer work on the weeds they were supposed to affect.
OTOH, taking a gene from one variety of apple and putting it into another is unlikely to have significant negative impacts, so long as the nutritional value is monitored. This is something that could have been done previously with non-GM methods, but can now be done in a much more controlled and precise way.
At the end of the day, this research about the views is important, but it does serve as cover for the corporations that are behaving in an irresponsible way. We can't way until an entire region is covered in super-weeds to be more careful.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 15, @07:31PM
Please don't tell me this is a White-house metaphor.
(Score: 1) by bussdriver on Tuesday January 15, @07:05PM
Waste of time; probably just to bolster support with the corporate sources of their institutions funding... (if not already getting promoted, big PR firms know the playbook... one doesn't have to pay off people to get useful results.)
We already have plenty on tribalism and identity psychology showing the facts do no good when emotions are running high. Better to put time into how to address human nature. Do we need to go around picking subgroups identifying them with the label so we can smear the larger groups? No. We need to know how to prevent and cure human flaws. Alienating groups does not fix the problem. There is a time and place for shaming but it's not that often.
I know Genetic Engineers and I remember the old script kiddies who didn't know jack about computers; the two are way too similar and over confident if not arrogant in their understanding of the systems they hack around with. Script kiddies just infected themselves, did little harm, maybe jailed... but Genetic Engineers can do so much more harm without repercussions it SHOULD legitimately scare people...(even when it works out perfectly, serious issues still emerge.) That is, if you can even get "consensus" on the damage they cause because PR firms have proven obvious problems like global warming can be held up decades getting overwhelming consensus even then it is still held up. It is so bad we have to change the label because "Global Warming" has become Pavlovian.
(Score: 2) by Hartree on Tuesday January 15, @07:07PM
One of the problems here is who defines "correct" information. Some of those with extreme views "know" things that those working in the field don't. Example: Airline professionals largely agree that chemtrails conspiracies are nonsense since they work on the planes and don't see any spray tanks or detect any added chemicals in the fuel.
The chemtrail believers "know" that this is a lie and that those in the airline/aerospace industry are either deceived or part of the plot.
Similarly, the extreme anti-gm types "know" that researchers in the field and those working for agribusiness are blinded by their monetary interests, part of the plot or being deliberately kept in the dark.
So, it depends on who defines "truth" when determining who is best or least informed.
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Tuesday January 15, @07:13PM
The fine Article sounds just like what a genetically modified organism would say in defense of genetically modified organisms. Must be a FrankenArticle!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 15, @07:21PM
...fanboys & trolls are clueless blowhards. Who knew?