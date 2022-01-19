from the Quis-custodiet-ipsos-custodes? dept.
In a new paper, education researchers from the University of South Australia (UniSA) say that while the technology may be innovative, ClassDojo encourages an archaic approach to school discipline and neglects a genuinely educational approach to developing behaviour.
Further, they express concern that the app conditions children to accept rising levels of surveillance and control.
"Class Dojo can be understood as yet another data-gathering surveillance technology that is contributing to a culture of surveillance that has become normalised in schools", said Jamie Manolev, a doctoral candidate at UniSA and the study's lead author.
Is ClassDojo helping parents learn what their kids are getting up to at school, or is it normalizing surveillance for students?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by ikanreed on Tuesday January 22, @09:35PM (1 child)
They said "Oh all this totalitarian school rules encoded into an enormous tome will make them used to surveillance," and that's just silly it...
..."Hey, NSA guy I'm just trying to call my mother-in-law, I'm not one of bad international terrorist phone calls"...
Sorry about that, anyways, it's just silly. And when they said that the strict authoritarian style of enforcement with no exceptions would lead to us being compliant and... just a tic
..."Yeah, I know you're on furlough, but you don't need to be so rough when you cup my testicals"...
yeah, compliant and easy to control. Makes no sense. And when they made disruptive discussion against the rules, that they claimed we'd lose our ability to defy authority figures, and that...
"Yes officer, I'm aware my federal ID is a day out of date. I know that you could have grounds for arresting me and jailing me for a year and you're being very kind by merely confiscating all my possessions in my car"
... but it's fundamentally ludicrous that those things could have had any sort of effect on me or our culture as a whole. It's silly.
(Score: 2) by insanumingenium on Tuesday January 22, @09:39PM
Obviously what you need is a "Young Lady's Illustrated Primer".