Up to one-third of pregnant women do not believe cannabis is harmful to their fetus, according to a new review by UBC [(The University of British Columbia)] researchers.
In some cases, women perceived a lack of communication from their health care providers about the risks of cannabis as an indication that the drug is safe to use during pregnancy.
The findings are outlined in a new review, published in the journal Preventive Medicine, in which UBC researchers sought to identify the latest evidence on women's perspectives on the health aspects of cannabis use during pregnancy and post-partum and whether their perceptions influence decision-making about using the drug.
"Our research suggests that, over the past decade, more women seem to be using cannabis during pregnancy than ever before, even though evidence of its safety is limited and conflicting," said lead author Hamideh Bayrampour, assistant professor in the UBC department of family practice and affiliate investigator at BC Children's Hospital Research Institute. "As many jurisdictions around the world, including Canada, legalize cannabis, it's becoming increasingly important for public health officials to understand perceptions of cannabis use and to increase awareness of the health concerns around its use, especially for pregnant women."
Journal Reference:
Hamideh Bayrampour, Mike Zahradnik, Sarka Lisonkova, Patti Janssen. Women's perspectives about cannabis use during pregnancy and the postpartum period: An integrative review. Preventive Medicine, 2019; 119: 17 DOI: 10.1016/j.ypmed.2018.12.002
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 24, @12:19PM
if it's not the third that carries the baby, what's the problem?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 24, @12:22PM
Whether prospective mothers choose organic, vegan, 420 or alcohol-rich diets, the choice is theirs and theirs alone.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Thursday January 24, @12:39PM
Some women smoke and drink and even do hard drugs while pregnant. Some people are stupid. News at 11:00.
It's a shame that their kids pay the price, but what can you do?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 24, @12:44PM
common sense:
1. pregnant woman smoking cannabis is most likely harmful to the baby, because any sort of particulate pollution is certainly harmful to mother; rule of thumb is smoking cannabis is worse than smoking tobacco since cannabis will be unfiltered.
2. pregnant women chewing tobacco or cannabis? not sure. check what chemicals go into the blood, then check the influence on baby development. same goes for eating/drinking cannabis-derived products. other chemicals: epidurals are probably fine because they happen once; I doubt any doctor would allow constant epidural usage during pregnancy. so maybe it's fine if you want to smoke while giving birth (but my guess is you want clean lungs to breath properly).