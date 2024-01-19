from the ask-the-PHB dept.
Russ Cox, who developed the dependency/package management system for Go, writes about the problems with software dependencies. A choice excerpt:
Dependency managers now exist for essentially every programming language. [...] The arrival of this kind of fine-grained, widespread software reuse is one of the most consequential shifts in software development over the past two decades. And if we’re not more careful, it will lead to serious problems.
A package, for this discussion, is code you download from the internet. Adding a package as a dependency outsources the work of developing that code [...] to someone else on the internet, someone you often don’t know. By using that code, you are exposing your own program to all the failures and flaws in the dependency. Your program’s execution now literally depends on code downloaded from this stranger on the internet. Presented this way, it sounds incredibly unsafe. Why would anyone do this?
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday January 24, @10:39PM (1 child)
They say, the first step is to admit you have a problem.
Wean yourself off of so many dependencies.
Make sure dependencies you use are safe, and don't let them change under your nose without express permission. It would help if automated build tools would locally cache hashes of those versioned dependencies, and even if the same item and version must be re-fetched, the new download of Foobar v.1.23 could be re-verified that it is exactly the same as what it was before.
If a new version 1.24 of Foobar comes along, the developer should have to agree to bring this into the project build.
When Java programmers talk about Dependency Injection, they don't mean caffeine.
ALL LIABILITY IS EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMED FOR PERSONAL INJURY OR DEATH THAT RESULTS FROM READING THE SOURCE CODE.
(Score: 2) by AssCork on Thursday January 24, @11:19PM
The solution to this last part would be "unit tests", wherein a developer spends 250% of their time coding 'tests', then 50% of their time coding actual code to pass the tests.
Source: The internet (because no psychopath would actually do this)
Just popped-out of a tight spot. Came out mostly clean, too.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 24, @10:49PM (2 children)
1 - Laziness
2 - lack of ability
3 - unrealistic deadlines
(Score: 2) by arslan on Thursday January 24, @11:08PM
To be fair we've been trying to dumb down programming even since it started. Where there's something good to be had, we've always endeavor to do more, quicker and cheaper.
(Score: 1) by NPC-131072 on Thursday January 24, @11:20PM
No idea [github.com]
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 24, @10:50PM
The obvious reason is that they are a millennial. As one of the most ludicrous generations ever to exist (safe zones, full-stack tattoos, pink hair, near-infinite gender choices, etc), linking in a program from a complete stranger is par for the course for them.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 24, @10:54PM (4 children)
Most software requires an operating system, which is a whole heap of code written by people you don't know, and which you have no real idea what most of it does.
Why would anyone do this?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 24, @11:10PM (1 child)
Don't forget the BIOS. It's insecure turtles all the way down, son.
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Thursday January 24, @11:15PM
Don't forget the microcode in the CPU, FPU and GPU, either.
--
Bread is like the sun. It rises in
the yeast, and sets in the waist.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Thursday January 24, @11:15PM
If systemd continues to grow, it will be a complete OS soon enough.
tau = 300. Greek circles must have been weird.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 24, @11:18PM
Most of us, if we had to code the OS first, ( then libraries, then then ) we never would get to the application..
But at least having the code available means you *could* review it for yourself.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday January 24, @11:29PM
I can think of one very good reason we're using one particular library: "standards compliance." We need to import/export images in "DICOM standard format." Except: DICOM is a messy, evolving thing. Better for us to rely on a DICOM package maintained by strangers who live and breathe DICOM on a daily basis and keep up with the evolving standard through them, instead of us adding two or three full time developers to do the same thing in-house.
Can these strangers screw up? Of course they can, which is why we test our code before release. If they ever abandon the library, then we might have to port over to a better maintained package. If there aren't any maintained packages out there, perhaps the standard isn't so valuable after all, or perhaps it has matured and we can rely on the last stable package well into the future.
Do we go grabbing every package in sight, willy nilly, just to add bullet points to our spec sheet? No, _we_ don't do that, but if you do, you might be heading for the type of problems the author is FUD mongering about.