A group of researchers is calling for the retraction of more than 400 scientific papers after a first-of-its-kind study that claims countless human organs were unethically harvested from prisoners in China.
The study, which was published in the journal BMJ Open and led by Australian researchers, highlights a facet of scientific ethics that does not receive a lot of attention. Namely, that many English-language academic journals do not follow international ethics rules over donor consent for organ transplants.
“There’s no real pressure from research leaders on China to be more transparent,” Wendy Rogers, a professor of clinical ethics at Macquarie University and the study’s author, told the Guardian. “Everyone seems to say, ‘It’s not our job.’ The world’s silence on this barbaric issue must stop.”
[...] The study looked at research papers published from January 2000 until April 2017. Researchers identified 445 studies involving 85,477 transplants. A staggering 92.5 percent failed to report whether or not organs were sourced from executed prisoners, while 99 percent failed to report that organ sources gave consent for transplantation.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 07, @11:11PM (2 children)
But the means by which a result was obtained does not invalidate the result itself.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 07, @11:12PM
Consenting organs are happy organs.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Sulla on Thursday February 07, @11:17PM
Agreed. Was it immoral for the Japanese to test on Chinese/Americans/British/Australians in WWII without anesthetic for research? It very much was. Is it a good idea to throw out research that has already been done and spend years trying to replicate it on more willing subjects? No way.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 07, @11:12PM (1 child)
Donating their organs is probably the best thing most of those evil Chinese prisoners did in their life, and you now want the results retracted. WTF.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday February 07, @11:22PM
"No kittens or puppies were hurt in the process, thus it must be A-OK."
Is that what you are saying?
(Score: 2) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Thursday February 07, @11:43PM
BMJ Open claims it will follow the BMJ Author policies for research ethics ( https://authors.bmj.com/policies/research-ethics/ [bmj.com] ), which in turn references that it adopts the World Medical Association's Declaration of Helsinki ( https://www.wma.net/policies-post/wma-declaration-of-helsinki-ethical-principles-for-medical-research-involving-human-subjects/ [wma.net] ). Their section on informed consent is below. Paragraphs 26 and 27 are relevant in terms of both securing consent and ensuring that consent is not given under duress. Just because one is a prisoner does not mean that participation in research has been coerced or is under duress automatically, but the researchers should have to justify how they ensured that consents were in fact freely given (i.e. going above the average norms to ensure free participation). If the research is to be published in a journal like BMJ Open. Different places can have different ethical standards, but it is as much the ethics of the publisher that need to be called into question to ensure they were performing to their standards as much as those of the researchers.
