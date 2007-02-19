Stories
Organs Harvested from Chinese Prisoners Prompts Call for Retraction of 400 Scientific Papers

posted by martyb on Thursday February 07, @10:48PM   Printer-friendly
from the organ-'donors' dept.
Science

realDonaldTrump writes:

https://www.foxnews.com/science/barbaric-human-organs-harvested-from-chinese-prisoners-prompts-outrage-call-for-retraction-of-400-scientific-papers:

A group of researchers is calling for the retraction of more than 400 scientific papers after a first-of-its-kind study that claims countless human organs were unethically harvested from prisoners in China.

The study, which was published in the journal BMJ Open and led by Australian researchers, highlights a facet of scientific ethics that does not receive a lot of attention. Namely, that many English-language academic journals do not follow international ethics rules over donor consent for organ transplants.

“There’s no real pressure from research leaders on China to be more transparent,” Wendy Rogers, a professor of clinical ethics at Macquarie University and the study’s author, told the Guardian. “Everyone seems to say, ‘It’s not our job.’ The world’s silence on this barbaric issue must stop.”

[...] The study looked at research papers published from January 2000 until April 2017. Researchers identified 445 studies involving 85,477 transplants. A staggering 92.5 percent failed to report whether or not organs were sourced from executed prisoners, while 99 percent failed to report that organ sources gave consent for transplantation.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 07, @11:11PM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 07, @11:11PM (#798050)

    But the means by which a result was obtained does not invalidate the result itself.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 07, @11:12PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 07, @11:12PM (#798052)

      Consenting organs are happy organs.

    • (Score: 2, Insightful) by Sulla on Thursday February 07, @11:17PM

      by Sulla (5173) on Thursday February 07, @11:17PM (#798054) Journal

      Agreed. Was it immoral for the Japanese to test on Chinese/Americans/British/Australians in WWII without anesthetic for research? It very much was. Is it a good idea to throw out research that has already been done and spend years trying to replicate it on more willing subjects? No way.

      Ceterum censeo Carthaginem esse delendam.

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 07, @11:12PM (#798053)

    Donating their organs is probably the best thing most of those evil Chinese prisoners did in their life, and you now want the results retracted. WTF.

    • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday February 07, @11:22PM

      by c0lo (156) on Thursday February 07, @11:22PM (#798058)

      "No kittens or puppies were hurt in the process, thus it must be A-OK."
      Is that what you are saying?

  • (Score: 2) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Thursday February 07, @11:43PM

    by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us (6553) on Thursday February 07, @11:43PM (#798063)

    BMJ Open claims it will follow the BMJ Author policies for research ethics ( https://authors.bmj.com/policies/research-ethics/ [bmj.com] ), which in turn references that it adopts the World Medical Association's Declaration of Helsinki ( https://www.wma.net/policies-post/wma-declaration-of-helsinki-ethical-principles-for-medical-research-involving-human-subjects/ [wma.net] ). Their section on informed consent is below. Paragraphs 26 and 27 are relevant in terms of both securing consent and ensuring that consent is not given under duress. Just because one is a prisoner does not mean that participation in research has been coerced or is under duress automatically, but the researchers should have to justify how they ensured that consents were in fact freely given (i.e. going above the average norms to ensure free participation). If the research is to be published in a journal like BMJ Open. Different places can have different ethical standards, but it is as much the ethics of the publisher that need to be called into question to ensure they were performing to their standards as much as those of the researchers.

    Informed Consent

    25. Participation by individuals capable of giving informed consent as subjects in medical research must be voluntary. Although it may be appropriate to consult family members or community leaders, no individual capable of giving informed consent may be enrolled in a research study unless he or she freely agrees.

    26. In medical research involving human subjects capable of giving informed consent, each potential subject must be adequately informed of the aims, methods, sources of funding, any possible conflicts of interest, institutional affiliations of the researcher, the anticipated benefits and potential risks of the study and the discomfort it may entail, post-study provisions and any other relevant aspects of the study. The potential subject must be informed of the right to refuse to participate in the study or to withdraw consent to participate at any time without reprisal. Special attention should be given to the specific information needs of individual potential subjects as well as to the methods used to deliver the information.

    After ensuring that the potential subject has understood the information, the physician or another appropriately qualified individual must then seek the potential subject’s freely-given informed consent, preferably in writing. If the consent cannot be expressed in writing, the non-written consent must be formally documented and witnessed.

    All medical research subjects should be given the option of being informed about the general outcome and results of the study.

    27. When seeking informed consent for participation in a research study the physician must be particularly cautious if the potential subject is in a dependent relationship with the physician or may consent under duress. In such situations the informed consent must be sought by an appropriately qualified individual who is completely independent of this relationship.

    28. For a potential research subject who is incapable of giving informed consent, the physician must seek informed consent from the legally authorised representative. These individuals must not be included in a research study that has no likelihood of benefit for them unless it is intended to promote the health of the group represented by the potential subject, the research cannot instead be performed with persons capable of providing informed consent, and the research entails only minimal risk and minimal burden.

    29. When a potential research subject who is deemed incapable of giving informed consent is able to give assent to decisions about participation in research, the physician must seek that assent in addition to the consent of the legally authorised representative. The potential subject’s dissent should be respected.

    30. Research involving subjects who are physically or mentally incapable of giving consent, for example, unconscious patients, may be done only if the physical or mental condition that prevents giving informed consent is a necessary characteristic of the research group. In such circumstances the physician must seek informed consent from the legally authorised representative. If no such representative is available and if the research cannot be delayed, the study may proceed without informed consent provided that the specific reasons for involving subjects with a condition that renders them unable to give informed consent have been stated in the research protocol and the study has been approved by a research ethics committee. Consent to remain in the research must be obtained as soon as possible from the subject or a legally authorised representative.

    31. The physician must fully inform the patient which aspects of their care are related to the research. The refusal of a patient to participate in a study or the patient’s decision to withdraw from the study must never adversely affect the patient-physician relationship.

    32. For medical research using identifiable human material or data, such as research on material or data contained in biobanks or similar repositories, physicians must seek informed consent for its collection, storage and/or reuse. There may be exceptional situations where consent would be impossible or impracticable to obtain for such research. In such situations the research may be done only after consideration and approval of a research ethics committee.

