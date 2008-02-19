from the bare-facts dept.
Jeff Bezos Accuses National Enquirer of Blackmail
Jeff Bezos, Amazon's chief executive and the world's richest man, accused the owner of The National Enquirer on Thursday of trying "extortion and blackmail" to stop his investigation into how his private text messages and photos with his mistress were leaked to the tabloid.
In an extraordinarily personal online post, Mr. Bezos said intermediaries of David Pecker, the chairman of American Media Inc., the nation's biggest tabloid news publisher and owner of The National Enquirer, had approached him to stop his investigation. Mr. Bezos said he had been told that if he refused, the publisher would make risqué and intimate photos of the billionaire and his mistress, Lauren Sanchez, public.
[...] "Of course I don't want personal photos published, but I also won't participate in their well-known practice of blackmail, political favors, political attacks and corruption," Mr. Bezos wrote of A.M.I., explaining why he had decided to speak out. "I prefer to stand up, roll this log over and see what crawls out."
(Score: 2, Interesting) by realDonaldTrump on Friday February 08, @08:46AM (1 child)
When we make a deal, we can offer the carrot. We can offer the stick. Sometimes we offer both, to close that deal very quickly. David made Jeff Bozo a very fair offer. Peace & vocation. Or war & investigation.
BUILD A WALL & CRIME WILL FALL!
(Score: 2) by Bot on Friday February 08, @09:06AM
> we can offer the carrot. We can offer the stick. Sometimes we offer both
Apparently, someone took pic of the stick instead....
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday February 08, @08:59AM
Even if it's _not_ blackmail, Bezos would just acquire all the supermarkets that sell That Particular Rag.
LOL: I await the proceedings with bated breath.
NSFW: $ nohup wget --recursive http://www.girlshighdef.com/images/ &