China Could Use Medical Data to Blackmail Americans, Report Says

posted by martyb on Saturday February 16, @11:32AM   Printer-friendly
from the could-is-not-would dept.
Security

Phoenix666 writes:

Bloomberg:

Chinese investment in the U.S. biotechnology industry presents a risk to national security, potentially giving China’s government access to patient data that could be used to blackmail Americans, according to a report for a Congressional advisory commission.

Biotech companies in China have access to technology and data through investments in U.S. companies, partnerships with American universities and recruitment of U.S.-trained researchers, the report for the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission said.

“Chinese biotechnology companies are acquiring technologies crucial to advancement in the field as well as amassing large collections of clinical and genetic data on U.S. residents,” the report published Feb. 14 said.

Can they really blackmail you with medical information you've already mentioned on social media?

Original Submission


