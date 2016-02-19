from the bits-and-bobs dept.
The research project called RemoveDEBRIS is
an effort to test various space junk removal technologies. The project, which involves a 220-pound satellite in low Earth orbit, is being led by the University of Surrey
In its third test, the project successfully snatched a piece of debris using its space harpoon. The harpoon shot out at 65 feet per second/20 meters per second (0.0007% of the maximum velocity of a sheep in a vacuum) its space-harpoon-claws successfully digging into the target and gaining a firm lock.
Previously, the satellite deployed a net to capture a simulated piece of space junk, and a laser-based camera system was used to locate a floating chunk of space debris. A fourth and final experiment will be conducted in March, when the satellite will pump the brakes by deploying a small sail.
At this point the satellite, and its low orbit loot, will plunge to Earth to burn up in the atmosphere.
The U.S. Space Surveillance Network estimates that around 29,000 objects larger than 10 centimeters are currently floating in Earth orbit, some at speeds approaching 10 kilometers per second, or 6 miles per second.
These bits and bobs can smash into other items in orbit creating even more debris in a cascading Earth enveloping satellite and astronaut destroying shower of doom referred to as the Kessler syndrome, named after Donald J. Kessler who first proposed it in 1978.
Lunar orbit is looking like a better place to be.
Previous Coverage: SpaceX Launches CRS-14 Resupply Mission to the ISS and Space Junk Removal Testing Craft Ejected From the ISS
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 16, @03:23AM
All these satellites, stages, wrenches, nuts, bolts and flakes of paint fly on unique orbits, with different speeds. The satellite won't be able to match orbit/speed with more than one or two targets. This means that we have to launch a satellite to each target and hope that it has enough fuel to reach another. We'd need thousands of launches.
One day our space vehicles will have enough energy to change orbits many times before returning to base, and this method will clean the near-Earth space. Today we just hope that the junk eventually burns up in the atmosphere.
(Score: 2) by RandomFactor on Saturday February 16, @03:46AM
Aren't we already lasering the crap out of the universe with our current crop of telescopes? Those are perfect for locking onto things in orbit any way. Amp'em up a bit and blast the stuff!
Santa's lead reindeer is vaporized .001065 seconds sooner
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday February 16, @03:48AM
That could make it take longer to deorbit. What you want is a tractor beam.
(Score: 2) by RandomFactor on Saturday February 16, @04:08AM
When you laze them bits start vaporizing leading to random propulsion from out-gassing. Probably anybody's guess what would happen then. The solution seems to be a bigger laser.
