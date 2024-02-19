from the even-my-parent's-VCR-clock-is-right-once-a-day dept.
Channels like VAXXED TV, LarryCook333, iHealthTube, and other anti-vaccination channels on YouTube have been seeing their videos demonetized starting Friday.
“We have strict policies that govern what videos we allow ads to appear on, and videos that promote anti-vaccination content are a violation of those policies”
the policy referenced by YouTube states:
Harmful or dangerous acts
Video content that promotes harmful or dangerous acts that result in serious physical, emotional, or psychological injury is not suitable for advertising. Some examples include videos depicting painful or invasive surgical or cosmetic procedures, or pranks involving sexual harassment or humiliation.
According to YouTube, this includes anti-vaxxer content.
Youtube has also introduced an information panel pertaining to vaccines. Looking through some anti-vax channels, the following text and link is displayed below anti-vax videos:
Vaccine controversies
Vaccine hesitancy, a reluctance or refusal to vaccinate or have one's children vaccinated, has been identified by the World Health Organization as one of the top ten global health threats of 2019.[1][2] Hesitancy results from public debates around the medical, ethical and legal issues related to vaccines.
Wikipedia
Most may agree with the target of these actions (particularly with measles making a tragic comeback in the U.S. due to loss of herd immunity resulting from reduced vaccination rates), but the process still has those 'unaccountable', 'untransparent', 'arbitrary', 'unappealable' characteristics that have become the norm with large social media providers.
Pinterest is also taking measures to reduce the spread of anti-vax propaganda on its platform
So how exactly is Pinterest doing this? By blacklisting search terms like “vaccines” from the platform, along with sites that spread this sort of health misinformation.
Additional coverage of anti-vax demonitization Here and here
A sampling of previous coverage of the 'vaccine controversy' on SoylentNews here and here
Related Stories
Yeah, this is actually happening.
If you’ve been following the news cycle over the past few days, you’ve likely heard the “controversy” surrounding Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) over his support for voluntary vaccination. With the 2016 Iowa Caucuses less than a year away, reporters were urgent to ask every potential presidential contender his or her opinion on the matter. Additionally, the press corps made sure to bring the issue up on Tuesday. However, perhaps to their surprise, Press Secretary Josh Earnest refused to say that President Obama would endorse mandatory vaccination. Asked the question at least 9 different times, Earnest would only say that Obama strongly urged all parents to vaccinate their children and that there should be no need for a federal law.
So, we should be hearing the mainstream media mocking the President for being an anti-vaxer any minute now, right?
Live Science reports
Low vaccination rates are likely responsible for the large measles outbreak that began at Disneyland in California last December, a new analysis suggests.
The researchers estimated that the MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccination rate among the people who were exposed to measles in that outbreak may be as low as 50 percent, and is likely no higher than 86 percent. Since the beginning of this year, 127 cases of measles in the United States have been linked to the Disneyland outbreak, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
"While researchers have certainly speculated that low vaccine rates might be to blame for the 2015 Disneyland measles outbreak, our study confirms this suspicion in a scientifically rigorous way," said study author Maimuna Majumder, a research fellow at Boston Children's Hospital.
Because measles is such a highly contagious virus, vaccination rates of 96 percent to 99 percent are necessary to prevent outbreaks, Majumder said.
[...]In the analysis, which was published online [on Monday (March 16)] in the journal JAMA Pediatrics, the researchers created a mathematical model using data from both the official measles case counts collected by the California Department of Public Health during the outbreak and media-reported case counts. By using these two data sources, researchers were able to capture the transmission of the virus as the measles outbreak spread beyond California.
[...]Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of infectious diseases at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine [...] said that the measles vaccine is so effective that it had eliminated measles from the entire Western Hemisphere--which was considered a public health triumph.
Related: Most US Pediatricians Have Banned the Kids of Anti-Vaxxers
(Score: 2) by Arik on Monday February 25, @02:40AM (3 children)
"The *other* sort of Marxist."
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday February 25, @02:59AM (1 child)
I don't get the reason you are complaining.
Fair is fair: you are still within your rights to refuse vaccination.
Also fair is fair: you can not force me or anyone else to have dealings with you.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Monday February 25, @03:09AM
I wasn't complaining.
I was poking fun at the utterly ridiculous quote:
"Vaccine hesitancy, a reluctance or refusal to vaccinate or have one's children vaccinated, has been identified by the World Health Organization as one of the top ten global health threats of 2019.[1][2] Hesitancy results from public debates around the medical, ethical and legal issues related to vaccines."
"Hesitancy" doesn't result from debates. It results from avoidance of debates, and/or a failure to convince at said debates, and/or the natural human desire to remain inviolate.
Demonizing people that are "hesitant" to allow some stranger to penetrate them 'for their own good' may actually make a certain amount of sense within a very narrowly circumscribed point of view but it makes every creepazoid sensor in my body scream simultaneously.
How about you quit pretending that anyone that isn't eager to be penetrated must be retarded, and accept that debate may be required and some people may rationally refuse anyway?
Would that just make too much sense or what?
"The *other* sort of Marxist."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 25, @03:00AM
"I'm sorry children, Youtube pulled our ad-funding so now we have to deliver you to some doctors to be, uh, as some creep said, 'penetrated'."
(Score: 3, Insightful) by captain normal on Monday February 25, @02:45AM (6 children)
Let me get this straight...do they think removing ads is going to stop people from watching the videos? Seems to me if they want discourage people from watching harmful content they should just pile on the ads. Or maybe, how about just blocking the bad videos.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday February 25, @02:50AM
Also sounds to me like they're judging the topic - do they leave the option for advertising available to videos which promote vaccination?
If, however unlikely, it turns out that the unpopular side of one of these controversial topics turns out to be the true one, will Google then be paying reparations and damages to all the people harmed by their assistance in the spread of misinformation?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Arik on Monday February 25, @02:50AM (3 children)
In reality, the effects are likely to be mixed, of course.
"The *other* sort of Marxist."
(Score: 2) by hemocyanin on Monday February 25, @03:06AM (1 child)
The vast majority of people who upload videos are likely not getting paid anything (or an amount so small as to be insignificant). Having ads removed is probably a plus for those people. More importantly, it is a resource drain for youtube because its running machinery and spitting out data, but getting no revenue.
Obviously, what the world really needs is a universal list of demonetized ad-free youtube vids. THAT would make youtube blink I think it being a representation of nothing but lost costs.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by patricepetticoat on Monday February 25, @03:13AM
Oh no no. You give some more specifics or your statement is meaningless. How many people are are not getting paid. What percentage?
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Monday February 25, @03:23AM
Actually, they are removing the financial incentive/ability of the creators of the videos to continue using youtube, which isn't a thing as long as nobody disconnects them from the internet.
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by julian on Monday February 25, @03:09AM
It removes the financial motivation to *create* and propagate more of these videos.
Yang2020 [yang2020.com]
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Revek on Monday February 25, @02:50AM (3 children)
They demonetize all kinds of videos. They allow all kinds of abuse of their copyright system and have it custom tailored it so the little guy always loses. These morons make flat earthers look like astronauts but this move isn't going to make them go away.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 25, @03:05AM
It isn't about making them go away. Youtube just doesn't want to deal with advertisers that get pissed off for being associated with flat-earth crap.
That is almost the most troubling aspect of corporate censorship, the sheer bureaucratic nature of it.
(Score: 2) by hemocyanin on Monday February 25, @03:10AM (1 child)
I don't always watch youtube, but when I do, I only watch demonetized vids.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Monday February 25, @03:26AM
Yes, demonized videos are the best.
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by patrick on Monday February 25, @03:29AM
A person who is trying to spread their message for the benefit of others does not need advertising revenue. Money is often made by playing into people's fears. This stops anti-vaxxer video posts that take advantage of that fact, without censoring people with genuine beliefs.