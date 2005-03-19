from the hope-springs-eternal,-or-forward-maybe dept.
With the looming Daylight Saving Time cruelty of losing an hour descending upon us a mere week from now, it is worth noting that Texas has again introduced bills to abolish it in the Lone Star State.
For the 2019 Texas Legislature, House Bill 49 and Senate Bill 190 have been filed, with both being referred to the House and Senate State Affairs Committees.
The bills would exempt Texas from daylight saving time, including the portion of the state in Mountain Standard Time.
Arizona and Hawaii are the only two states that have opted out of Daylight Saving Time currently. New Mexico is also currently considering legislation to stop switching, with the House attempting to end DST and the Senate attempting to switch to it permanently.
Where do Soylentils fall?
[Ed. addition] Properly, DST is not "Daylight Savings Time"; it is "Daylight Saving Time". It has been so often misused, however, that it has become common usage. Also, Wikipedia's entry on Daylight Saving Time notes a tidbit I found interesting:
The time at which clocks are to be shifted differs across jurisdictions. The European Union has a coordinated shift, shifting all zones at the same instant, at 01:00 Coordinated Universal Time (UTC), which means that it changes at 02:00 Central European Time (CET) or 03:00 Eastern European Time (EET), the result is that the time differences across European time zone remain constant.[41][42] North America shifts at 02:00 but at the local time and is consequently uncoordinated so that, for example, Mountain Time is, for one hour, zero hours ahead of Pacific Time instead of one hour ahead in the autumn and two hours instead of one ahead of Pacific Time in the spring.
The dates on which clocks are to be shifted also vary with location and year; consequently, the time differences between regions also vary throughout the year. For example, Central European Time is usually six hours ahead North American Eastern Time, except for a few weeks in March and October/November, while the United Kingdom and mainland Chile could be five hours apart during the northern summer, three hours during the southern summer, and four hours a few weeks per year. Since 1996, European Summer Time has been observed from the last Sunday in March to the last Sunday in October; previously the rules were not uniform across the European Union.[42] Starting in 2007, most of the United States and Canada observe DST from the second Sunday in March to the first Sunday in November, almost two-thirds of the year.[43] Moreover, the beginning and ending dates are roughly reversed between the northern and southern hemispheres because spring and autumn are displaced six months. For example, mainland Chile observes DST from the second Saturday in October to the second Saturday in March, with transitions at 24:00 local time.[44] In some countries time is governed by regional jurisdictions within the country so that some jurisdictions shift and others do not; this is currently the case in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and the United States.[45][46]
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Tuesday March 05, @06:03PM (1 child)
I am not familiar enough with the American south to know how the day changes season to season in Texas, if there was no daylight savings how dark would it be at 8am? Who is backing this proposal? How much additional fuel will be burned each year to keep the lights on?
(Score: 2) by hemocyanin on Tuesday March 05, @06:28PM
Fuel savings are a myth: https://www.marketwatch.com/story/daylight-saving-time-isnt-worth-the-energy-2017-11-02 [marketwatch.com]
(Score: 2, Disagree) by Snow on Tuesday March 05, @06:15PM (1 child)
I love DST. Up here in The Great White North, it's fucking dark all winter long. Super depressing. DST gives me evening sun. It makes spring BBQs possible (cold, but you can at least see what you are doing).
I don't care if it's dark in the morning. I'm in the bathroom or kitchen, and the lights will be on regardless. Driving in the dark to work is worth it if it means a little sun after work.
I would be okay with permanent DST though.
(Score: 2) by The Archon V2.0 on Tuesday March 05, @06:31PM
> Driving in the dark to work is worth it if it means a little sun after work.
Given the number of pedestrians who don't wear anything reflective, I strongly disagree with this. I was quite happy to be out of the months of black shadows sprinting across traffic lanes every morning, and next week I'm going to be right back in it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 05, @06:16PM
All the more reasons to get rid of DST nonsense.
(Score: 2) by tizan on Tuesday March 05, @06:22PM (1 child)
Large fraction of people like the extra hour of light after work in summer...you can do stuff outside after work.
NM is the same latitute as large part of Texas...so if we stick to Summer Time (MDT) throughout the year...then it is dark in winter till close to 8 am...so you may want to move school time if you don't want kids to wait in the dark for school bus
(Score: 2) by nitehawk214 on Tuesday March 05, @06:33PM
The problem is that until the middle of summer its still light out at like 10:30, which completely sucks if you are an amateur astronomer with a day job.
(Score: 2) by hemocyanin on Tuesday March 05, @06:23PM
DST is a nazi plot.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 05, @06:33PM
zulu time, all the time.