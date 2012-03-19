Apple's long-rumored augmented reality glasses could be with us as early as next year, according to reputable industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Kuo says manufacturing on the AR specs will get underway at the end of this year or the start of the next one, according to money.udn.com. He also says that they will be reliant on a connected iPhone to do a lot of the heavy lifting in terms of processing and connectivity.

That should ensure the glasses themselves stay relatively lightweight and comfortable to wear – more Google Glass than Microsoft HoloLens.