19/03/12
posted by takyon on Tuesday March 12, @05:28AM
from the eyeHole dept.
Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1984
Apple AR glasses tipped to launch in 2020 as an iPhone accessory (archive)
Apple's long-rumored augmented reality glasses could be with us as early as next year, according to reputable industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
Kuo says manufacturing on the AR specs will get underway at the end of this year or the start of the next one, according to money.udn.com. He also says that they will be reliant on a connected iPhone to do a lot of the heavy lifting in terms of processing and connectivity.
That should ensure the glasses themselves stay relatively lightweight and comfortable to wear – more Google Glass than Microsoft HoloLens.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 12, @05:39AM
