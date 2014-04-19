from the big-issue dept.
family-finds-hidden-camera-in-airbnb-smoke-alarm
A New Zealand family was shocked to find a camera hidden in the smoke alarm of their Airbnb during a vacation in Ireland, which the father of the clan discovered as he was connecting his cell phone to the Wi-Fi.
[...] "He scanned that device's ports and found the live video feed. We were all watching ourselves on his mobile phone," Barker said of the horrifying find. The camera offered a view of the living room, dining and kitchen area.
Related:
How to Scan Your Airbnb for Hidden Cameras
Should we be searching for hidden spy cameras in Airbnbs and hotels?
[This seems to be an ongoing issue for Airbnb. Have other Soylentils used the platform, and if so have you found hidden monitoring devices? - Ed]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 14, @07:48PM
Family decides to stay in stranger's house, conversely guy lets strange family live in his house. It is unregulated, unprotected and (if you come into the political eye) good for a prison term if you are the offerer. Would you be a hitchhiker or pick one up?
And so you have creeps watching cams they have installed in their house on one hand, and buttsex orgy porno productions filmed on your couch on the other hand.
In this case it even seems like the cameras were installed for the owner's protection. I didn't read that there were cameras in the bathrooms and bedrooms, only in the common areas of the house.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday April 14, @07:49PM
Property owners do have a legitimate concern in surveilling their own property. These cameras, unlike so many others, weren't explicitly seeking nude shots, or sexual activity. That is, it makes no mention of views of the bathroom, or bedrooms. So, we can argue privacy vs property rights here, but we don't have the extreme invasion of privacy that we've seen in so many other stories.
Comment away, folks. I'm not real sure which side I want to argue here.
Trey Gowdy 2024