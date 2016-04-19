Stories
Google Launches Cloud Code to Make Cloud-Native Development Easier

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday April 16, @12:31PM   Printer-friendly
MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for AndyTheAbsurd

Google today launched a set of plugins for popular development environments like IntelliJ and Visual Studio Code that promise to make building cloud-native applications significantly easier. You can’t say ‘cloud-native’ without saying Kubernetes, so it’s no surprise that the focus here is on helping developers build, debug and deploy their code to a Kubernetes cluster right from their IDE.

Typically, Google argues, developers edit, compile and debug their code locally. That’s often just fine, but it can also create issues when the production environment doesn’t quite match the local one. But building containers comes with its own challenges — and nobody really enjoys writing YAML files by hand just to test code. Indeed, the promise here is that the developer doesn’t have to write a single line of YAML.

The promise then, is that you can continue to develop your code just like you used to, while Cloud Code handles all of the work of turning it into a cloud-native application. The tools are also integrated with Google’s DevOps tools like Cloud Build and Stackdriver.

Source: https://techcrunch.com/2019/04/10/google-launches-cloud-code-to-make-cloud-native-development-easier/

