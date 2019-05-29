from the sounds-like-a-Black-Mirror-episode dept.
Uber To Start Banning Passengers With Low Ratings
Uber has unveiled a new policy that enables the company to kick riders with low ratings to the curb.
For years, Uber allowed passengers to rate drivers on a star system, ultimately allowing customers to influence whether drivers can stay behind the wheel. Internal charts from 2014 published by Business Insider showed that drivers with ratings of 4.6 or below were at risk for the boot.
Though drivers could rate passengers, there was no equivalency in consequences. But now Uber's drivers will have a greater say about the behavior of passengers.
"Respect is a two-way street, and so is accountability," Kate Parker, Uber's head of Safety Brand and Initiatives, said in a statement released Tuesday. Parker added, "While we expect only a small number of riders to ultimately be impacted by ratings-based deactivations, it's the right thing to do." The shift will begin in the United States and Canada, the company said.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 31, @03:40PM (1 child)
I'm sure Uber will be happy to have this guy [nypost.com]. He obviously doesn't like Uber's competitors.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday May 31, @03:54PM
No longer, Uber founders got their money [soylentnews.org].
Now they need to keep their drivers.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by stretch611 on Friday May 31, @03:50PM (6 children)
Didn't leave me a big enough tip...
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday May 31, @03:58PM
So, what the problem? After all, Uber is a technology platform, the service provider is the (contracting) driver: if he is not happy with the experience, then he's in his right to tag you. (large grin)
(Score: 2) by Snow on Friday May 31, @04:00PM (2 children)
I thought that one of the 'features' of Uber was that you didn't have to tip.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Friday May 31, @04:03PM
Yeah, but it turned out their employees were seriously underpaid, and it was becoming a PR problem, but they didn't want to take an even bigger loss of investor money in their quest to win a monopoly in the farrier industry.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 31, @04:05PM
Uber drivers consider that a bug and not a feature.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 31, @04:02PM
To which I will respond by rating the driver low and stating "Driver asked for the tip to be split 75% cash, 25% via the app so Uber wouldn't know."
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday May 31, @04:15PM
Some movie about a Gentleman's club in Las Vegas or somesuch... owner was laying out the limits of acceptable behavior, lots of lines that cannot be crossed in lap dances, etc., but every single line had the proviso: "unless he leaves you a big tip, then that's O.K."
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday May 31, @04:17PM
I think the buy-in cost for a burner phone with service is under $50 these days - if you know you're going out for a wild night, that might be a good thing to have along for the Uber call...