Ebola Outbreak Declared Global Health Emergency
Ebola outbreak declared global health emergency
The World Health Organization has declared the Ebola crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo a "public health emergency of international concern". The move may encourage wealthy donor countries to provide more cash.
But the WHO stopped short of saying borders should be closed, saying the risk of the disease spreading outside the region was not high.
The outbreak in DR Congo has killed more than 1,600 people. This week, the first case was detected in Goma, home to more than a million. The PHEIC emergency provision is the highest level of alarm the WHO can sound and has only been used four times previously. This includes the Ebola epidemic that devastated parts of West Africa from 2014 to 2016, and killed more than 11,000 people.
"It is time for the world to take notice," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference in Geneva on Wednesday at which the emergency was declared. He said he accepted recommendations there should be no restrictions on travel or trade, and no entry screening of passengers at ports or airports outside the immediate region.
"While it does not change the reality on the ground for victims or partners engaged in the response, we hope it will bring the international attention that this crisis deserves," it said in a statement.
WHO Declares Ebola Outbreak an International Emergency
From WHO declares Ebola outbreak an international emergency
The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared the nearly year-long Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).
The outbreak was declared on August 1, 2018 and has tallied 2,512 cases and 1,676 deaths. So far, it's centered in the DRC's North Kivu and Ituri provinces, which are on the eastern side of the country bordering South Sudan, Uganda, and Rwanda.
The declaration Wednesday follows the spread of Ebola to Goma, a DRC city of nearly 2 million people at the border with Rwanda that acts as hub of regional transportation. On Sunday, health workers there confirmed the city's first case in a 47-year-old pastor who had just arrived from Butembo, a DRC city that has struggled with the outbreak since last December.
The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies welcomed the move.
Measles is Killing More People in the DRC Than Ebola-And Faster:
Since January 2019, officials have recorded over 100,000 measles cases in the DRC, mostly in children, and nearly 2,000 have died. The figures surpass those of the latest Ebola outbreak in the country, which has tallied not quite 2,500 cases and 1,665 deaths since August 2018. The totals were noted by World Health Organization Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in a speech today, July 15, at the United Nations Office in Geneva, Switzerland.
"Frankly, I am embarrassed to talk only about Ebola," Dr. Tedros said (he goes by his first name). He gave the speech in response to two new developments in the Ebola outbreak. That is that two Ebola responders were murdered in their home in the DRC city of Beni, and that officials on Sunday had identified the first case of Ebola in Goma, a DRC city of over one million at the border with Rwanda.
"Both of these events encapsulate the challenges we continue to face on a daily basis in DRC," he said. Tedros was referring to the scattering of disease—including Ebola and measles—as violence hampers outbreak responses and access to medical care. Since January, officials have counted 198 attacks on health responders, which left seven dead and 58 healthcare works and patients injured.
[...] So far, the Ebola outbreak has largely stayed in DRC's North Kivu and Ituri provinces, which sit on the eastern side of the country and border South Sudan, Uganda, and Rwanda. The measles outbreak, on the other hand, has spanned at least 23 of the country's 26 provinces. The health ministry declared an outbreak on June 10 and noted a 700% spike in the case count over the count in the first half of last year.
"And yet it gets little international attention," Dr. Tedro noted, adding that malaria also kills more than 50,000 people each year in the DRC.
Measles cases in developed countries are rarely fatal because of the availability of effective treatment at health care facilities. Measles is one of the most contagious diseases — just entering a room where an infected person passed through a few hours ago could lead to an infection because the disease exhibits airborne transmission. Further, people who have measles are contagious for 1-4 days before they exhibit any symptoms.
Should an outbreak take hold, it could overwhelm facilities' ability to treat all infected people. This is especially so if such an outbreak came during, say, flu season when hospitals are already under an increased load and fewer beds would be available for a concomitant measles outbreak.
And not just for your own health, either. Infants and the immune-compromized rely on herd immunity to keep them safe. As long as something like 93% of people have been vaccinated and have the vaccine "take", any instance of the disease would be hard-pressed to encounter another host to infect. At lower vaccination rates, there are enough susceptible people around that disease transmission becomes increasingly possible to the point that an epidemic could arise.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by XivLacuna on Thursday July 18, @02:57PM (4 children)
The locals have been attacking health workers trying to stop the outbreak. They don't want our help. We should just shoot down any planes flying out or sink any ships trying to leave until Ebola burns itself out.
We can't let the possibility of being called racist to allow Ebola to spread to the rest of the world. The healthcare costs will be extreme if it gets out.
We don't have enough isolation rooms of sufficient rating in our hospitals to house Ebola victims.
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by NPC-131072 on Thursday July 18, @03:12PM (1 child)
And Europe? [thebulletin.be] It's only a matter of time.
#Daenerys2020 [i.ibb.co]
(Score: 1) by NPC-131072 on Thursday July 18, @03:25PM
Bushmeat should only be imported [newscientist.com] to progressive states where it will be appreciated: California. [nbcnews.com]
#Daenerys2020 [i.ibb.co]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Bot on Thursday July 18, @03:17PM
This has been marked flamebait and possibly is.
But, the so called globalized society is too vulnerable to crises. Financial and sanitary. Because it is the geopolitical equivalent of spaghetti code.
No localism, no modularity, no reuse.
Flood in malaysia? no HD in seattle.
Outbreak in Africa? good luck containing it. You can only hope the bastards that profit on immigration (not only money but de/reconstruction of society itself) get their share of pathogens.
I have already written it here. The only reason for people to actively promote spaghetti code is to use it as a mean of control. The systemd of society.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday July 18, @03:25PM
One or more moderators may say that XivLacuna posted flamebait. I disagree, and strongly. Parent stated facts, then offered an opinion regarding those facts. The opinion is rational. Ebola is a serious threat, and those countries fighting it should be quarantined. AFTER an airliner full of passengers has spread the disease around the world, is awfully late to impose a quarantine.
Liars. The reason the borders aren't closed, is someone's profit. You can't smuggle contraband when the borders are closed, and the closure is enforced.
"Democrats. . . if you vote for them, not only are you a chump, you are a traitor to your race" -Malcolm X