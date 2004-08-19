from the they-are-still-in-there dept.
An elderly woman suffering from late-stage Alzheimer’s disease had neither talked to nor reacted to any of her family members for years. Then, one day, she suddenly started chatting with her granddaughter, asking for news of other family members and even giving her granddaughter advice. “It was like talking to Rip van Winkle,” the granddaughter told University of Virginia researchers of her astonishment. Unfortunately, the reawakening did not last—the grandmother died the next week.
That event got written up as what the case study authors called terminal lucidity—a surprising, coherent episode of meaningful communication just before death in someone presumed incapable of social interaction. Yet it was by no means unique. Physician Basil Eldadah, who heads the geriatric branch at the National Institute on Aging (NIA), had heard such stories and filed them away as intriguing accounts. But in 2018, spurred by the need to make progress combatting Alzheimer’s, Eldadah began to think it was time to do more and organized a workshop for interested scientists. After all, if the grandmother was able to tap into mysterious neural reserves, cases such as hers might help scientists explore how cognition could possibly be restored—even briefly—in patients with the most advanced neurodegenerative disease.
This summer Eldadah and the scientists he assembled have taken the first steps toward systematic and rigorous study of what they are now calling paradoxical lucidity, a broader label intended to capture the dramatic, unexpected and puzzling nature of the phenomenon.
[...] No one can say yet precisely what paradoxical lucidity is. Based on the limited case reports and anecdotes, it seems to be a spontaneous, meaningful event that goes well beyond the occasional “good days” most dementia patients experience. The period of clarity is brief, lasting minutes, hours or possibly a day. It seems to come in the hours, days or weeks before death. Even though it hasn’t had a label until now, many people recognize the signs. “I start describing it and you start to see heads nodding,” Eldadah says. “People say, ‘oh yes, I’ve seen that.’ It’s happened so many times that we’re reassured that there is something there. Our job is to figure out what that it is.” Whatever it is, Eldadah suspects, “it happens more often than we think.” Caregivers might not be reporting what they see, he says, and medications could mask its presence.
Episodes of paradoxical lucidity have also been seen in patients with stroke, brain tumors and other conditions. But the impetus for studying the phenomenon now is because of the rising sense of urgency about Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias after years of unsuccessful efforts to develop any meaningful treatment as well as the faint glimmer of hope that paradoxical lucidity offers the possibility that dementia may not, in fact, be entirely irreversible. “It seemed like this would be an opportune time to do something innovative and to push the envelope,” Eldadah says. “It’s gratifying to get in on the ground floor of an area of science.”
[...] For now, everything about paradoxical lucidity is speculative, but even with long odds, the possibility of useful findings is exciting, Eldadah says. “This may end up going nowhere, but it’s a stone that we have to turn.”