from the HOT-pursuit dept.
$200,000 police patrol car goes up in flame shortly after parking on long dry grass
One of the most expensive police cars used in Australia has gone up in flames following a chase in north-eastern New South Wales.
The turbo diesel BMW highway patrol car had been pursuing a sedan being driven by a teenager near Tweed Heads.
The chase ended in long grass on the edge of the Pacific Highway at Chinderah after road spikes were laid, puncturing the fleeing vehicle's tyres.
Murwillumbah resident Geoff Huxley watched the drama unfold after he pulled over when he heard the police siren.
"We were about to drive off and I said to my wife, 'Hang on, I think the police car is on fire'," he said."I looked over and a fire had developed under the police car and literally within seconds the car was in flames.
[...] The BMW-530d was valued around $200,000, taking into account the equipment inside including an in-car video system, number plate-reading technology, front- and rear-facing cameras to capture mobile offences and breathalysers.
Motoring writer Toby Hagan said modern exhaust systems could reach around 500 degrees Celsius which created a significant fire risk.
"When that goes into its burn-off mode, it actually builds up even more heat and therefore potentially increases that risk.
[...] "They aren't expected to drive over grass too often and are usually confined to bitumen areas, but in this case it has ended up off the side of the road, probably exacerbated by the drought, the dryness of the grass and more prone to catching fire," he said.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Thursday August 29, @05:18PM (4 children)
can do everything but cut the grass...
That is not my dog.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday August 29, @05:31PM (3 children)
It crisped the grass.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 29, @05:36PM
This is totally the commanding officer's lack of training, and the involved officer's lack of common sense.
ANY vehicle even a low spec one driven into dry grass during the summer *WILL* cause a fire, from a riding lawnmower up to a Bugatti Veyron. The higher the tune and the lower the exhaust, the better the odds are of it happening rapidly, but even on lesser tuned vehicles sitting them in the grass like that is just waiting for the fire to happen.
This hothead may not deserve to be fired, but he does deserve some very public mocking to share him or her into doing a much better job next time including considering all aspects of a pursuit situation they are involved in. That obviously didn't happen this time and resulting in a large amount of expensive police equipment going up in smoke.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday August 29, @05:43PM
In Soviet Surfer's Paradise, grass crisps YOU!
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Thursday August 29, @05:48PM
If it was CRISPRd grass, they could make it flame retardant...
That is not my dog.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday August 29, @05:40PM
Even modern cars can go into a "rich burn" mode when run at wide open throttle... Unburned gasoline certainly heats the catalysts and exhaust system, pretty sure the same is true for diesel once the system gets hot enough.
But... parking in tall dry grass seems like an extreme Rookie move, sure, you're hyped up from the chase, but if there are road-spikes out, it's doubtful that you need to clear off the hard road any time soon, and 25km South of Surfer's Paradise, it's not like they've never dealt with tall dry grass before.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 29, @05:48PM
Painting "police" on the doors changes nothing.
(Score: 2) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Thursday August 29, @05:54PM
Looks like Charlie and Roop are out of the game.
All up to March Hare, Gosling 1, and Max now.
Bring back rollerblades! MAKE AMERICA SKATE AGAIN!