from the its-quiet-awl-write-two-laugh-hat-you're-miss-steaks dept.
I was recently introduced to Professor Paul Brians' web site at Washington State University (WSU). I know I've made many mistakes like these over the years, and would like to think that I have learned from those mistakes. Would that I could have learned them, then, without having to go through those experiences.
So, with a sense of gratitude for what I've been taught and learned so far, and in hopes that it might afford a Soylentil a chance to avoid a red-face-inducing faux pas, I offer you examples of some Common Errors in English Usage:
People send me quite a few word confusions which don't seem worth writing up but which are nevertheless entertaining or interesting. I simply list a number of these below for your amusement. Many of them are discussed on the Eggcorn Database site.
Note: if you don't find what you're looking for below, please be aware that this is only a supplementary page to a much more extensive site that begins here.
NOTE: This is a greatly thinned list of examples from the linked page and has been reformatted for use here. Ellipses ([...]) between entries are implied.
|What was said
|What was meant
|ad homonym
|ad hominem
|aerobic numbers
|Arabic numbers
|ashfault
|asphalt
|Cadillac converter
|catalytic converter
|circus sized
|circumcised
|deformation of character
|defamation of character
|flamingo dancer
|flamenco dancer
|four-stair heating
|forced-air heating
|gentile manners
|genteel manners
|glaucomole
|glaucoma
|gorilla warfare
|guerilla warfare
|Heineken remover
|Heimlich maneuver
|immaculate degeneration
|macular degeneration
|in sink
|in synch
|ivy tower
|ivory tower
|misconscrew
|misconstrue
|muncho man
|macho man
|parody of virtue
|paragon of virtue
|piece of mind
|peace of mind
|pot-bellied politics
|pork-barrel politics
|shock ways
|shockwaves
|techknowledgy
|technology
|two sense worth
|two cents' worth
|tyrannical yolk
|tyrannical yoke
|very close veins
|varicose veins
|windshield factor
|wind chill factor
What are your favorites — either from this list — or from elsewhere?