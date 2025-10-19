19/10/25/000219 story
posted by chromas on Friday October 25, @02:56AM
mouse-rat-and-the-motorcycle dept.
Rats taught to drive tiny cars to lower their stress levels
Learning to drive small cars helps rats feel less stressed, scientists found.
Researchers at the University of Richmond in the US taught a group of 17 rats how to drive little plastic cars, in exchange for bits of cereal.
Study lead Dr Kelly Lambert said the rats felt more relaxed during the task, a finding that could help with the development of non-pharmaceutical treatments for mental illness.
The rats were not required to take a driving test at the end of the study.
Also at CNN, New Scientist, The Verge, and Boing Boing.
Enriched Environment Exposure Accelerates Rodent Driving Skills[$] (DOI: 10.1016/j.bbr.2019.112309) (DX)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 25, @03:00AM (1 child)
This is what you asked for folks.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 25, @03:13AM
Just another rat race.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 25, @03:16AM
Self Replicating.
(Score: 1) by anubi on Friday October 25, @03:17AM
Here's the CPU!
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]