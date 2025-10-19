Stories
Rats Taught to Drive Tiny Cars

posted by chromas on Friday October 25, @02:56AM
from the mouse-rat-and-the-motorcycle dept.
Science

takyon writes:

Rats taught to drive tiny cars to lower their stress levels

Learning to drive small cars helps rats feel less stressed, scientists found.

Researchers at the University of Richmond in the US taught a group of 17 rats how to drive little plastic cars, in exchange for bits of cereal.

Study lead Dr Kelly Lambert said the rats felt more relaxed during the task, a finding that could help with the development of non-pharmaceutical treatments for mental illness.

The rats were not required to take a driving test at the end of the study.

Also at CNN, New Scientist, The Verge, and Boing Boing.

Enriched Environment Exposure Accelerates Rodent Driving Skills[$] (DOI: 10.1016/j.bbr.2019.112309) (DX)

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 25, @03:00AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 25, @03:00AM (#911478)

    This is what you asked for folks.

    • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 25, @03:13AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 25, @03:13AM (#911483)

      Just another rat race.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 25, @03:16AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 25, @03:16AM (#911484)

    Self Replicating.

  • (Score: 1) by anubi on Friday October 25, @03:17AM

    by anubi (2828) on Friday October 25, @03:17AM (#911485) Journal

    Here's the CPU!

    "Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
