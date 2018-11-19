from the just-because-we-can-doesn't-mean-that-we-should dept.
One of CRISPR's inventors has called for controls on gene-editing technology
Regulators need to pay more attention to controlling CRISPR, the revolutionary gene-editing tool, says Jennifer Doudna.[*]
The anniversary is that of the announcement by a Chinese scientist, He Jiankui, that he had created gene-edited twin girls. That was a medical felony as far as Doudna is concerned, an unnecessary experiment that violated the doctor’s rule to avoid causing harm and ignored calls not to proceed.
“I believe that moratoria are no longer strong enough countermeasures,” she writes, adding that there are “moments in the history of every disruptive technology that can make or break its public perception and acceptance.”
But the same advances mean that “the temptation to tinker with the human germline” is not going to go away, Doudna says. That language—tinkering and temptation—makes it clear she thinks designer babies are a Pandora’s box we might not want to open.
Doudna specifically calls out Russia, since a scientist there is bidding to use the technology again to make babies.
[*] Wikipedia entry on Jennifer Doudna.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 18, @03:10PM (1 child)
I've seen multiple people harmed by doctors passing out pills without proper monitoring of the side effects. Psychiatrists are the worst.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 18, @03:32PM
Exactly. The Hippocratic Oath is 100% dependent on cultural norms.
As an example today if a young boy today claims to be a girl a psychiatrist may, after testing, propose injecting them with chemicals to artificially postpone puberty and consider lopping off their penis as well as also injecting them with estrogen. I think that humanity is going to look back at this akin to how we now look back at the idea of treating mental illness by drilling holes into peoples' heads (lobotomies). It seems barbaric now a days but somehow we, as a society, continue to accept really really bizarre ideas especially when it comes to mental issues. Perhaps it was the same issue then -- people don't want to speak out because it seems arrogant or intolerant.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 18, @03:17PM (1 child)
Let's start with two possible outcomes, one of which must be true:
1) Gene editing cannot create meaningfully improved humans.
2) Gene editing can create meaningfully improved humans.
If we assume scenario #1 then it's obvious. all you're going to get out of gene editing is franken-humans retarded in various ways. This is solved by choice since those that choose to jump in will be rapidly removed from the gene pool. Problem solved.
As for #2, I'm going to avoid the freedom argument. I think that argument is the fundamentally stronger one, but it's going to be polarizing. Instead I'm going to take the pragmatic argument which may be weaker, but is undeniable. Somebody is going to engage in human gene editing. Whether it's some nation outside of the 'western order', a billionaire 'visionary' contracting scientists for private research, or even some form of "organized crime" which is separated by a profit-seeking pharmaceutical industry in little more than the legal sense.
And this organization, already willing to operate outside the norms of western society is going to produce humans that we, by assumption, have declared to be superior to natural humans. And this group may choose to simply keep their knowledge to themselves, much like how we once felt that libraries containing the knowledge of humanity should also be restricted to just the elite few. There'd be no Gattaca because there'd be no sharing - no knowledge. They would not achieve success because of genetic discrimination, they would achieve success because they -the modified- would simply be superior. Suddenly you have e.g. China (to pick a popular bogeyman) with hundreds of millions of Chinese who are not only outside the Western order but also stronger, faster, smarter, and generally better at everything. That's not going end well for the Western order.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 18, @03:29PM
This has already been going on, look up "the finders". They were/are some CIA-related cult that appears to have been training orphan/kidnapped and cult member's children without official identities (who grow up to be adults totally outside the system) to be drones/minions of the "gamemaster".
(Score: 2) by Bot on Monday November 18, @03:40PM
A regulation needs enforcement which needs resources which needs a will which needs a moral framework. Academia and politics are corrupted enough to lack such a framework. The framework itself would be corrupted, given what comes out of academia, ideologically speaking.