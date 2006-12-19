from the does-it-run-Linux? dept.
Huawei Preps Desktop PC Motherboards Featuring Up To 8 Core Kunpeng 920 ARM v8 CPUs
Huawei is seemingly dipping its fingers into another market, this being the desktop PC market with the recent release of its first consumer PC motherboard. This motherboard houses the Kunpeng 920 ARM v8 Processor. This processor is usually being reserved for server boards but Huawei seems to think with the expandability that these processors offer, their Kunpeng lineup will be able to compete with Intel and AMD in the desktop PC segment.
The supported processors for this motherboard, the Kunpeng 920 ARM v8, offer different core counts, starting with 4 core and 8 core models for the desktop PC segment and scaling all the way up to 64 cores with server motherboards that are also expected to launch later on. The CPU itself is based on a 7nm process node and features support for PCIe 4.0 and DDR4 memory with speeds of up to 2400 MHz.
Related: ARM Aims to Match Intel 15-Watt Laptop CPU Performance
Windows on ARM Gains Native 64-Bit Application Support
Related Stories
Arm Unveils Client CPU Performance Roadmap Through 2020 - Taking Intel Head On
Today's roadmap now publicly discloses the codenames of the next two generations of CPU cores following the A76 – Deimos and Hercules. Both future cores are based on the new A76 micro-architecture and will introduce respective evolutionary refinements and incremental updates for the Austin cores.
The A76 being a 2018 product – and we should be hearing more on the first commercial devices on 7nm towards the end of the year and coming months, Deimos is its 2019 successor aiming at more wide-spread 7nm adoption. Hercules is said to be the next iteration of the microarchitecture for 2020 products and the first 5nm implementations. This is as far as Arm is willing to project in the future for today's disclosure, as the Sophia team is working on the next big microarchitecture push, which I suspect will be the successor to Hercules in 2021.
Part of today's announcement is Arm's reiteration of the performance and power goals of the A76 against competing platforms from Intel. The measurement metric today was the performance of a SPECint2006 Speed run under Linux while complied under GCC7. The power metrics represent the whole SoC "TDP", meaning CPU, interconnect and memory controllers – essentially the active platform power much in a similar way we've been representing smartphone mobile power in recent mobile deep-dive articles.
Here a Cortex A76 based system running at up to 3GHz is said to match the single-thread performance of an Intel Core i5-7300U running at its maximum 3.5GHz turbo operating speed, all while doing it within a TDP of less than 5W, versus "15W" for the Intel system. I'm not too happy with the power presentation done here by Arm as we kind of have an apples-and-oranges comparison; the Arm estimates here are meant to represent actual power consumption under the single-threaded SPEC workload while the Intel figures are the official TDP figures of the SKU – which obviously don't directly apply to this scenario.
Also at TechCrunch.
See also: Arm Maps Out Attack on Intel Core i5
ARM's First Client PC Roadmap Makes Bold Claims, Doesn't Back Them Up
ARM says its next processors will outperform Intel laptop chips
Related: ARM Based Laptop DIY Kit Ready to Hit the Shops
First ARM Snapdragon-Based Windows 10 S Systems Announced
Laptop and Phone Convergence at CES
Snapdragon 1000 ARM SoC Could Compete With Low-Power Intel Chips in Laptops
Microsoft opens the door to better Windows on ARM apps
Microsoft is removing one of the big limitations of Windows on ARM this week by allowing developers to create 64-bit ARM (ARM64) apps. Developers will be able to recompile existing win32 or Universal Windows Apps to run natively on Windows 10 on ARM hardware. That means 64-bit app performance should get a lot better, as long as developers take the time to recompile.
Microsoft is now relying on developers to use its tools to improve its Windows on ARM efforts. That's a situation the software giant has found itself in before, relying on developers to create Universal Windows Apps for Windows 8, Windows 10, and Windows Phone apps for a variety of new touch-based hardware. It's hard to say whether 64-bit app support will really help move Windows on ARM into the mainstream, but it's certainly laying the ground work for a bigger push by Microsoft.
Also at TechRadar.
Related: Microsoft Document Details Windows 10 on ARM Limitations
VLC Becomes One of First ARM64 Windows Apps
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday December 07, @01:19AM
Now the question is, do I trust China more than I trust the US. With the follow-up of if they're both completely untrustworthy, which would I rather have actually spying on me.
Gen-X gave Millennials punk and they made emo out of it. That pretty much tells you all you need to know.