US finally giving boot to official foot measurement
Change is afoot for the official measuring stick used to size up big places in America.
The reason? There are actually two different definitions of the 12-inch measurement known as a foot.
Some land surveyors use what's known as the U.S. survey foot. Others use the definition that's more accepted by the broader world: the international foot.
The difference between them is so tiny that you can't see it with the naked eye on a 12-inch ruler. But over big distances, it matters. So, to reduce the chance for errors and confusion, the federal government has announced it's finally giving the boot to the survey foot.
The international foot is the smaller one—adding about an eighth of an inch of difference when measuring a mile. That means the United States is 28.3 feet wider when measured using the international foot instead of the survey foot.
The change started in 1959, when the federal government mandated that everyone use the international foot but allowed surveyors to keep to the old U.S. survey foot for a while. That temporary reprieve has lasted 60 years, but it will finally end in 2022, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Institute of Standards and Technology announced in October.
(Score: 2) by black6host on Sunday December 15, @09:07PM
I knew this was going to happen. I toe y'all so!
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Sunday December 15, @09:10PM
Solution: standardize to one specific insanity.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Sunday December 15, @09:12PM (2 children)
everybody's moved on and gone metric, and left imperial units in the century they belong to.
The US leads the world in so many things, yet is so backwards in so many others. What a strange country...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 15, @09:22PM
Leave the imperial measurement alone, the wild west still needs it. pew pew!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 15, @10:00PM
Back in seventh grade, here in the US, our science teacher at the start of the school year gave the class the chance to vote on what measurement system to use for the year in the class. Myself and one other person voted for metric, the rest for the traditional US units. The teacher gravely bowed to the will of the students.
Then he started putting up on the blackboard (we still had blackboards back then) lists of traditional units from the length, volume, mass categories. Not just feet, yards, and inches or ounces and pounds, but furlongs, rods, leagues, stones, hogsheads, bushels, drams, pennyweights, etc. There were over 80 in total. Our assignment: from each category (length, mass, etc), express each unit in terms of all the other units. So that we had to compute how many inches in a furlong, and in a league, etc; as well as how many leagues in an inch, and in a furlong, etc.
It took a long time. Have you ever calculated how many furlongs there are in a light-year? I have. So I got that going for me.
The next day the teacher kindly permitted the class to retake the vote. Metric won.
That was 40 years ago. We're still not using metric here in the US. We still use pennies, too. With freedom (what's left of it) comes some suboptimal decisions sometimes.
(Score: 2) by bart on Sunday December 15, @09:56PM
You're kidding right?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 15, @10:01PM
My foot is exactly 12 US inches. Now I have to trim my toenails to conform to some commie international foot bullshit? Will the lady at the shoe store still be overwhelmed at my shoe size now that it's smaller? Will I have to get the next size smaller condom now?
Did I ever tell you about the condom I filled up with helium at work? That sucker blew up to 3 feet long and about 6 inches wide. It looked like the Hindenburg when I let it go at work, but got stuck in the roof overhang. It was there for 2 weeks.