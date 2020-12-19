from the counting-the-cost dept.
Cox owes $1 billion to record labels for harboring music pirates, jury decides:
Over the past few years, record labels have been suing ISPs for not removing music pirates from their services, and today, the record labels may have won a tremendous victory. A US District Court jury has found Cox Communications liable for piracy infringement of more than 10,000 musical works, and as a result, has awarded $1 billion in damages to Sony Music, Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group and EMI, as reported by Billboardand Variety.
Essentially, the recording industry just showed that a jury will buy its argument that an ISP should be held liable for failing to kick a music pirate off its network. And similar lawsuits like the one Cox lost today have been filed against Charter, Charter subsidiary Bright House Networks, RCN, and Grande Communications, so there's a chance that rulings against those companies could go similarly.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Friday December 20, @03:35PM (1 child)
While, it's popular to hate on your ISP, the MAFIAA err... Record Pirates of err....the Recording Industry Association of America is much worse. The RIAA & MPAA have a history of predatory practices and have been slowly been drug kicking and screaming into the 20th century. They've yet to really embrace the 21st century. If they had their way, you'd still be buying CDs / Records at exorbitant costs.
Who would charge the water company $1B, because their customers found a way to steal a bit of water?
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday December 20, @03:41PM
A jury artfully selected and played by the prosecution. See: The Rainmaker (please don't pirate it ;-)
I wonder if Cox was somehow complicit in this judgement, the linkage isn't clear but it seems like they could have put on a more effective defense.
Cox enterprises annual revenue is around $20B, with $11B from the communications group and $2B from the media group. Maybe they're betting that a one time hit to communications can help them to grow the media sector significantly over time? Of course, back room favors, payola, etc. are even more likely.