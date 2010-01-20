from the but-Linux-owns-the-phones dept.
2019 Was the Year When Windows 10 Conquered the Desktop:
Windows 10, the operating system that Microsoft officially launched in mid-2015, became the number one desktop platform in 2020 after it managed to overtake its predecessor Windows 7.
[...] NetMarketShare [reports] Windows 10 started the year with 40.90% market share before dropping to 40.30% the next month. It reached a market share of 54.30% in November and ended 2020 with a personal record of 54.62%.
Windows 7, on the other hand, lost market share throughout the year, obviously because of the approaching end of support set for January 14. Windows 7 was running on 37.19% of the devices worldwide 12 months ago and then dropped gradually to a market share of 26.64% in December. With less than two weeks left until the end-of-life is reached, the market share of Windows 7 is very likely to continue going down, albeit not all devices will be upgraded before this milestone is reached.
Needless to say, the rest of the operating systems are far behind and pose no threat to the dominance of Windows 10. For example, Windows 8.1 is running on just 3.63% of the systems worldwide, while macOS 10.14 has a market share of 3.50%.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 10, @10:11PM
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/44/26/fa/4426fa5d2b882816716f1193e1205535.jpg [pinimg.com]
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Friday January 10, @10:36PM
so shit that was forced on people has replaced shit that was pushed on people and people are used to shit, so yay, shit.
Excluding corporate computers (the vast majority), I'd expect private ownership of Apple computes is a much bigger percentage.
These days, should they include android and apple on phones, as most people now use their phone for many/most things that used to require a desktop or laptop?
tau = 300. Greek circles must have been weird.