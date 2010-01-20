Windows 10, the operating system that Microsoft officially launched in mid-2015, became the number one desktop platform in 2020 after it managed to overtake its predecessor Windows 7.

[...] NetMarketShare [reports] Windows 10 started the year with 40.90% market share before dropping to 40.30% the next month. It reached a market share of 54.30% in November and ended 2020 with a personal record of 54.62%.

Windows 7, on the other hand, lost market share throughout the year, obviously because of the approaching end of support set for January 14. Windows 7 was running on 37.19% of the devices worldwide 12 months ago and then dropped gradually to a market share of 26.64% in December. With less than two weeks left until the end-of-life is reached, the market share of Windows 7 is very likely to continue going down, albeit not all devices will be upgraded before this milestone is reached.

Needless to say, the rest of the operating systems are far behind and pose no threat to the dominance of Windows 10. For example, Windows 8.1 is running on just 3.63% of the systems worldwide, while macOS 10.14 has a market share of 3.50%.