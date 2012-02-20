from the did-you-check-to-turn-the-lights-off dept.
Germany's economy nowadays emits as much carbon dioxide as it did in the 1950s, when it was 10 times smaller.
According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), carbon dioxide emissions trends for 2019 suggest clean energy transitions are underway. Global power sector emissions declined by some 170 Mt, or 1.2%, with the biggest falls taking place in the advanced economies of the European Union, Japan and the United States. There, CO2 emissions are now at levels not seen since the late 1980s, when electricity demand was one-third lower.
In these advanced economies, the average CO2 emissions intensity of electricity generation declined by nearly 6.5% in 2019. This is a rate three times faster than the average over the past decade.
This decline is driven by a switch from coal to natural gas, a rise in nuclear power and weaker electricity demand, combined with the seemingly unstoppable growth in renewables. These now constitute over 40% of the energy mix in Germany (wind power +11%) and the United Kingdom, where rapid expansion in offshore wind power generation is happening.
The bummer lies with the rest of the world.
There emissions continue to expand with close to 400 Mt last year. About 80% of that increase is happening in Asia. Coal demand here continues to expand, accounting for over 50% of energy use.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday February 12, @06:32PM (6 children)
US carbon emissions dropped by 2.9% which is good, but nearly enough to slow down global warming.
Mostly driven by Trump's failure to bring back coal (thankfully). Coal Power Plant Shutdowns Surge Under Trump [fortune.com]
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday February 12, @06:35PM (1 child)
...NOT nearly enough, d'oh!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 12, @06:57PM
New rules implemented by the EPA: no take backsies!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 12, @06:55PM (3 children)
Trump repairing Obama's broken economy allowed coal to die a natural death because it is not an efficient form of energy. By telling coal workers he would try to help instead of telling them their jobs are worthless and that they should learn to code made them feel heard and he gained a solid voting base. Sadly the democrat's can't think past just demonizing their opponents so they are driving everyone away.
The stronger the economy, the more renewable happen. Renewable energy is desired by the market and it's additional costs are okay when people can afford it. The more people that can buy in the cheaper the prices will be and the better it will compete against traditional fuel sources. Trump has done more to save the environment than Obama ever did and he didn't even have to address it directly.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 12, @07:02PM (1 child)
"Trump repairing Obama's broken economy"
Why must you r-tards always get it backwards? Obama managed to pull the US out of a devastating economic depression and Trump got to ride that wave through his first term. The rate of job growth has slowed, and as many economists point out we have to wait a few years for the effects of policy to spread through the economy.
Apologist lackey, you likely know this and are deliberately sowing misinformation to push your agenda. Amazing how FUD has made the typical patriotic American turn into boot lickers for authoritarian traitors.
Trump will even get the support of the entire corporate world to spread misinformation, FUD, and literally cheat the elections with voting machines and other bullshit. The fact that you assholes must cheat to win probably burns you deep down, thus all the self-felating bluster.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 12, @07:13PM
Funny how the rhetoric changes so quickly. Go back to right before the election. Remember, if Trump gets elected the economy is going to crash imminently according to just about everybody on the left. The New York Times went so far as to suggest it might literally never recover if Trump was elected. Now after incredible growth and the lowest unemployment numbers literally ever, it's all "oh err.. i mean, we all knew he'd just ride the Obama economy.. yeah!"
It's okay to disagree with somebody, even vehemently, and simultaneously acknowledge their successes. Trump's economic policy has seen results far beyond what anybody could have expected.
Partisanship makes people so stupid. Or stupid people are partisan. I don't quite have the direction of causation down yet, but that link is inextricable.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 12, @07:05PM
Um... what?
First off, without Obama's seed money (remember the demonized solar city?) the renewable market wouldn't have had the required jump start to compete with traditional power on price.
Those windmills, and solar installations drove further investment and now, the subsidies are barely needed.
Coal might be dying under Trump, as the market has moved on, but the market moved on to NG more than renewables, which is... better, but not great.