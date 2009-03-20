from the Name-That-Tune-In-5-Notes dept.
Led Zeppelin have triumphed in a long-running copyright dispute after a US appeals court ruled they did not steal the opening riff in Stairway To Heaven.
The British rock legends were accused in 2014 of ripping off a song called Taurus by the US band Spirit.
Taurus was written in 1968, three years before Stairway To Heaven.
Now, the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco has upheld a 2016 trial verdict that found Led Zeppelin did not copy it.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday March 10, @03:42AM (6 children)
My view on this is that there should be a statute of limitations. If you can't be bothered to protect your copyright for many decades after you become aware of the violation and/or the violation became extremely profitable, then the judges should simply throw out the case and not even bother with the question of whether it's been violated or not.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday March 10, @03:44AM (5 children)
That'd require you to police all works produced in similar media, which just is not humanly possible. Now when it's a massively famous work like Stairway to Heaven, then you have a point.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Grishnakh on Tuesday March 10, @04:17AM (4 children)
There's a reason they waited this long: the person/people in Spirit who owned the original copyright died, and the unproductive leeches who inherited their estate decided to try to capitalize on it.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Tuesday March 10, @04:30AM (3 children)
See also Ono, Yoko. I remember reading a month or two back where she wouldn't give Sean the letters he'd written his dad, he had to buy them from her at auction.
Talk about a talentless fuck skating along on someone else's work, that would be her.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 10, @04:40AM
Well to be fair.... he wasn't exactly paying with his own money was he.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 10, @04:44AM
When he was told did he exclaim "Yoko oh no!"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 10, @04:51AM
Give Ireland back to the Irish
Give Lapland back to the Laps
Give China back to the Chinese
And give Yoko back to the Japs
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Tuesday March 10, @03:43AM (3 children)
Stairway came out almost 50 years ago. Why the fuck are the courts wasting time on this crap, especially when the plaintiff has been dead for 20 years.
(Score: 5, Funny) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday March 10, @03:45AM (2 children)
Because it's a copyright case. Life + 70. Thank the mouse.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 10, @04:44AM
Who modded that funny? It's fuckin sad, that's what it is.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday March 10, @04:54AM
Thank the mouse.
Or all those people that wrote his name in
(Score: 3, Insightful) by epitaxial on Tuesday March 10, @03:51AM (1 child)
They do sound very similar.
(Score: 2) by Mykl on Tuesday March 10, @04:24AM
So do lots of songs [youtube.com]