Appeals Court Rules Led Zeppelin Did Not Steal Stairway to Heaven Riff

posted by martyb on Tuesday March 10, @03:25AM   Printer-friendly
from the Name-That-Tune-In-5-Notes dept.
An Anonymous Coward writes:

Led Zeppelin have triumphed in a long-running copyright dispute after a US appeals court ruled they did not steal the opening riff in Stairway To Heaven.

The British rock legends were accused in 2014 of ripping off a song called Taurus by the US band Spirit.

Taurus was written in 1968, three years before Stairway To Heaven.

Now, the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco has upheld a 2016 trial verdict that found Led Zeppelin did not copy it.

https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-51805905

Original Submission


  • (Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday March 10, @03:42AM (6 children)

    by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday March 10, @03:42AM (#968890) Journal
    What's troubling here is that the lawsuit happened 43 years (initiated on 2014) after the alleged copyright violation was publicly played. In this timeline [songfacts.com], we have two other examples where Led Zepplin was sued (successfully) for copyright violation for a similar distance in the past.

    My view on this is that there should be a statute of limitations. If you can't be bothered to protect your copyright for many decades after you become aware of the violation and/or the violation became extremely profitable, then the judges should simply throw out the case and not even bother with the question of whether it's been violated or not.

    • (Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday March 10, @03:44AM (5 children)

      by The Mighty Buzzard (18) Subscriber Badge <themightybuzzard@soylentnews.org> on Tuesday March 10, @03:44AM (#968892) Homepage Journal

      That'd require you to police all works produced in similar media, which just is not humanly possible. Now when it's a massively famous work like Stairway to Heaven, then you have a point.

      • (Score: 3, Interesting) by Grishnakh on Tuesday March 10, @04:17AM (4 children)

        by Grishnakh (2831) on Tuesday March 10, @04:17AM (#968904)

        There's a reason they waited this long: the person/people in Spirit who owned the original copyright died, and the unproductive leeches who inherited their estate decided to try to capitalize on it.

        • (Score: 2) by Snotnose on Tuesday March 10, @04:30AM (3 children)

          by Snotnose (1623) on Tuesday March 10, @04:30AM (#968908)

          There's a reason they waited this long: the person/people in Spirit who owned the original copyright died, and the unproductive leeches who inherited their estate decided to try to capitalize on it.

          See also Ono, Yoko. I remember reading a month or two back where she wouldn't give Sean the letters he'd written his dad, he had to buy them from her at auction.

          Talk about a talentless fuck skating along on someone else's work, that would be her.

          • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 10, @04:40AM

            by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 10, @04:40AM (#968915)

            Well to be fair.... he wasn't exactly paying with his own money was he.

          • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 10, @04:44AM

            by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 10, @04:44AM (#968919)

            When he was told did he exclaim "Yoko oh no!"

          • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 10, @04:51AM

            by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 10, @04:51AM (#968924)

            Give Ireland back to the Irish
            Give Lapland back to the Laps
            Give China back to the Chinese
            And give Yoko back to the Japs

  • (Score: 2) by Snotnose on Tuesday March 10, @03:43AM (3 children)

    by Snotnose (1623) on Tuesday March 10, @03:43AM (#968891)

    Stairway came out almost 50 years ago. Why the fuck are the courts wasting time on this crap, especially when the plaintiff has been dead for 20 years.

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by epitaxial on Tuesday March 10, @03:51AM (1 child)

    by epitaxial (3165) on Tuesday March 10, @03:51AM (#968898)

    They do sound very similar.

