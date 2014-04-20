Stories
Trump Signs an Executive Order Allowing Mining the Moon and Asteroids

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday April 14, @08:52AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the that's-just-loony dept.
News

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for Bytram:

Trump signs an executive order allowing mining the moon and asteroids:

In 2015, the Obama administration signed the U.S. Commercial Space Launch Competitiveness Act (CSLCA, or H.R. 2262) into law. This bill was intended to "facilitate a pro-growth environment for the developing commercial space industry" by making it legal for American companies and citizens to own and sell resources that they extract from asteroids and off-world locations (like the moon, Mars or beyond).

On April 6th, the Trump administration took things a step further by signing an executive order that formally recognizes the rights of private interests to claim resources in space. This order, titled "Encouraging International Support for the Recovery and Use of Space Resources," effectively ends the decades-long debate that began with the signing of the Outer Space Treaty in 1967.

This order builds on both the CSLCA and Space Directive-1 (SD-1), which the Trump administration signed into law on December 11th, 2017. It establishes that "Americans should have the right to engage in commercial exploration, recovery, and use of resources in outer space, consistent with applicable law," and that the United States does not view space as a "global commons."

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 14, @08:57AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 14, @08:57AM (#982474)

    And I wasn't even aware the IMPOTUS had hemorroids large enough to mine. Learn something new every day, I say!

  • (Score: 2) by canopic jug on Tuesday April 14, @09:20AM (3 children)

    by canopic jug (3949) on Tuesday April 14, @09:20AM (#982480)

    Except that as long as there is a government in practice, not just name, he cannot, even as ostensible head of the executive branch, unilaterally declare an end to the 2222 (XXI). Treaty on Principles Governing the Activities of States in the Exploration and Use of Outer Space, including the Moon and Other Celestial Bodies [unoosa.org]. Treaties take a lot of process to step out of. One can question suitability for office for the nth time today alone.

    Here is what the rest of the US agreed to back in 1966 and which went into force October 1967:

    • the exploration and use of outer space shall be carried out for the benefit and in the interests of all countries and shall be the province of all mankind;
    • outer space shall be free for exploration and use by all States;
    • outer space is not subject to national appropriation by claim of sovereignty, by means of use or occupation, or by any other means;
    • States shall not place nuclear weapons or other weapons of mass destruction in orbit or on celestial bodies or station them in outer space in any other manner;
    • the Moon and other celestial bodies shall be used exclusively for peaceful purposes;
    • astronauts shall be regarded as the envoys of mankind;
    • States shall be responsible for national space activities whether carried out by governmental or non-governmental entities;
    • States shall be liable for damage caused by their space objects; and
    • States shall avoid harmful contamination of space and celestial bodies.

    from the intoduction to the Outer Space Treaty [unoosa.org]

    Who am I kidding? The seditionists running what has become a kakistocracy are as likely to follow their constitutional obligations with treaties as they are to apply their contsitutional to have applied the 25th amendmendment as they are to fulfill any of their other obligations as officials or citizens. FFS those in the Senate and the House are letting encouraging him to grab a dictatorship [theguardian.com]. So far the only things holding him back are his multiple, crippling deficiencies, such as laziness [latimes.com].

    --
    Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.

    • (Score: 2) by driverless on Tuesday April 14, @09:54AM (1 child)

      by driverless (4770) on Tuesday April 14, @09:54AM (#982486)

      IANAL but that neither mentions mining rights or the moon/asteroids apart from saying you can't militarise the moon. The full text of the treaty doesn't mention it either.

      • (Score: 2) by canopic jug on Tuesday April 14, @09:59AM

        by canopic jug (3949) on Tuesday April 14, @09:59AM (#982487)

        IANAL but it looks clear in the third bullet point of the introduction where it states, "outer space is not subject to national appropriation by claim of sovereignty, by means of use or occupation, or by any other means". Since the details have not been worked out over apportioning resources, including mined minerals, this sure looks like a lame attempt at national appropriation.

        --
        Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.

    • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday April 14, @10:03AM

      by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday April 14, @10:03AM (#982489) Homepage Journal

      The treaty is basically meaningless, anyway. The first colony to raise a few generations of native born children, and become capable of feeding themselves, will become de facto independent, and do whatever the hell they want to. No nation state on earth is going to enforce regulation of much of anything.

      The new wild west is coming to space near you.

      But, on a more short term - if mining an asteroid for a quarter million tons of iron benefits just me and my company alone, we can claim that we've done it for the benefit of mankind. If Peru doesn't like it, what are they going to do about it? They can just send their own miners out, and mine a quarter million tons of iron from some other asteroid - or maybe even the one I'm mining.

      Weapons in space? Good luck enforcing that. I thumb my nose at the pale blue dot. I don't need much excuse to post this video once again. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YH3c1QZzRK4 [youtube.com]

      --
      Unterstarchus?
