from the that's-just-loony dept.
Trump signs an executive order allowing mining the moon and asteroids:
In 2015, the Obama administration signed the U.S. Commercial Space Launch Competitiveness Act (CSLCA, or H.R. 2262) into law. This bill was intended to "facilitate a pro-growth environment for the developing commercial space industry" by making it legal for American companies and citizens to own and sell resources that they extract from asteroids and off-world locations (like the moon, Mars or beyond).
On April 6th, the Trump administration took things a step further by signing an executive order that formally recognizes the rights of private interests to claim resources in space. This order, titled "Encouraging International Support for the Recovery and Use of Space Resources," effectively ends the decades-long debate that began with the signing of the Outer Space Treaty in 1967.
This order builds on both the CSLCA and Space Directive-1 (SD-1), which the Trump administration signed into law on December 11th, 2017. It establishes that "Americans should have the right to engage in commercial exploration, recovery, and use of resources in outer space, consistent with applicable law," and that the United States does not view space as a "global commons."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 14, @08:57AM
And I wasn't even aware the IMPOTUS had hemorroids large enough to mine. Learn something new every day, I say!
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Tuesday April 14, @09:20AM (3 children)
Except that as long as there is a government in practice, not just name, he cannot, even as ostensible head of the executive branch, unilaterally declare an end to the 2222 (XXI). Treaty on Principles Governing the Activities of States in the Exploration and Use of Outer Space, including the Moon and Other Celestial Bodies [unoosa.org]. Treaties take a lot of process to step out of. One can question suitability for office for the nth time today alone.
Here is what the rest of the US agreed to back in 1966 and which went into force October 1967:
Who am I kidding? The seditionists running what has become a kakistocracy are as likely to follow their constitutional obligations with treaties as they are to apply their contsitutional to have applied the 25th amendmendment as they are to fulfill any of their other obligations as officials or citizens. FFS those in the Senate and the House are letting encouraging him to grab a dictatorship [theguardian.com]. So far the only things holding him back are his multiple, crippling deficiencies, such as laziness [latimes.com].
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 2) by driverless on Tuesday April 14, @09:54AM (1 child)
IANAL but that neither mentions mining rights or the moon/asteroids apart from saying you can't militarise the moon. The full text of the treaty doesn't mention it either.
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Tuesday April 14, @09:59AM
IANAL but it looks clear in the third bullet point of the introduction where it states, "outer space is not subject to national appropriation by claim of sovereignty, by means of use or occupation, or by any other means". Since the details have not been worked out over apportioning resources, including mined minerals, this sure looks like a lame attempt at national appropriation.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday April 14, @10:03AM
The treaty is basically meaningless, anyway. The first colony to raise a few generations of native born children, and become capable of feeding themselves, will become de facto independent, and do whatever the hell they want to. No nation state on earth is going to enforce regulation of much of anything.
The new wild west is coming to space near you.
But, on a more short term - if mining an asteroid for a quarter million tons of iron benefits just me and my company alone, we can claim that we've done it for the benefit of mankind. If Peru doesn't like it, what are they going to do about it? They can just send their own miners out, and mine a quarter million tons of iron from some other asteroid - or maybe even the one I'm mining.
Weapons in space? Good luck enforcing that. I thumb my nose at the pale blue dot. I don't need much excuse to post this video once again. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YH3c1QZzRK4 [youtube.com]
Unterstarchus?