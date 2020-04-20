South African developer Jonathan Carter will be the leader of the Debian GNU/Linux project for the next year, after he defeated the two other contenders in the race, according to the results which were declared on Sunday.

Carter was up against Sruthi Chandran, who was bidding to become the first female leader of the project, and Brian Gupta, a member of the project for the last seven years.

Carter had cited the need for better publicity, getting more feedback to ease up issues that contributors faced and better visibility and transparency about funds received and how they were spent in his election platform.

[...] Debian is one of the few free software projects that holds elections. It has done so since it was set up in 1993 by the late Ian Murdock.