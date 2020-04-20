https://www.itwire.com/open-source/jonathan-carter-wins-race-to-lead-debian-for-next-year.html
South African developer Jonathan Carter will be the leader of the Debian GNU/Linux project for the next year, after he defeated the two other contenders in the race, according to the results which were declared on Sunday.
Carter was up against Sruthi Chandran, who was bidding to become the first female leader of the project, and Brian Gupta, a member of the project for the last seven years.
Carter had cited the need for better publicity, getting more feedback to ease up issues that contributors faced and better visibility and transparency about funds received and how they were spent in his election platform.
[...] Debian is one of the few free software projects that holds elections. It has done so since it was set up in 1993 by the late Ian Murdock.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 20, @09:58PM (3 children)
... because he promised to feed Poettering to the cannibal pygmies or crocodiles. That's the sort of localization that will add value to Debian.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 20, @10:01PM
Jonathan Carter of Mars.
(Score: 3, Touché) by Runaway1956 on Monday April 20, @10:19PM
You really don't like either the pygmies, or the crocs, do you?
Unterstarchus?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 20, @10:25PM
Elections? I thought it was going to be done Thunderdome style.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 20, @10:29PM (1 child)
In fancier form with their platforms, nominations, graphs, charts, and more: https://www.debian.org/vote/2020/vote_001 [debian.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 20, @11:01PM
Option 1 "Jonathan Carter" and make systemd mandatory
Option 2 "Sruthi Chandran" and make systemd mandatory
Option 3 "Brian Gupta" and make systemd mandatory
Option 4 "None Of The Above" and make systemd mandatory
Democracy, Debian-style.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 20, @10:40PM (1 child)
"Carter had cited the need for better publicity"
Yeah, that's what Debian needs. Right.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 20, @10:50PM
You can read his platform, but they are probably referencing the ideas about attracting contributors as well as promoting the Debian system and Free Software.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 20, @11:08PM
Carter's platform is that he wants to improve the developer experience and make it easier to recruit and retain contributors.
Gupta's platform was focused on improving the project's finances and business relationships.
Chandran's platform was that she's a woman.