Jonathan Carter Wins Race to Lead Debian for Next Year

posted by janrinok on Monday April 20, @09:43PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
Software News

https://www.itwire.com/open-source/jonathan-carter-wins-race-to-lead-debian-for-next-year.html

South African developer Jonathan Carter will be the leader of the Debian GNU/Linux project for the next year, after he defeated the two other contenders in the race, according to the results which were declared on Sunday.

Carter was up against Sruthi Chandran, who was bidding to become the first female leader of the project, and Brian Gupta, a member of the project for the last seven years.

Carter had cited the need for better publicity, getting more feedback to ease up issues that contributors faced and better visibility and transparency about funds received and how they were spent in his election platform.

[...] Debian is one of the few free software projects that holds elections. It has done so since it was set up in 1993 by the late Ian Murdock.

  • (Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 20, @09:58PM (3 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 20, @09:58PM (#985244)

    ... because he promised to feed Poettering to the cannibal pygmies or crocodiles. That's the sort of localization that will add value to Debian.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 20, @10:01PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 20, @10:01PM (#985245)

      Jonathan Carter of Mars.

    • (Score: 3, Touché) by Runaway1956 on Monday April 20, @10:19PM

      by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Monday April 20, @10:19PM (#985250) Homepage Journal

      You really don't like either the pygmies, or the crocs, do you?

      --
      Unterstarchus?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 20, @10:25PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 20, @10:25PM (#985253)

      Elections? I thought it was going to be done Thunderdome style.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 20, @10:29PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 20, @10:29PM (#985255)

    Starting results calculation at Sun Apr 19 00:00:07 2020

    Option 1 "Jonathan Carter"
    Option 2 "Sruthi Chandran"
    Option 3 "Brian Gupta"
    Option 4 "None Of The Above"

    Option 1 Reached quorum: 301 > 45.3982378512647
    Option 2 Reached quorum: 244 > 45.3982378512647
    Option 3 Reached quorum: 194 > 45.3982378512647

    Option 1 passes Majority. 8.853 (301/34) >= 1
    Option 2 passes Majority. 3.211 (244/76) >= 1
    Option 3 passes Majority. 1.552 (194/125) >= 1

        Option 1 defeats Option 2 by ( 258 - 57) = 201 votes.
        Option 1 defeats Option 3 by ( 281 - 40) = 241 votes.
        Option 1 defeats Option 4 by ( 301 - 34) = 267 votes.
        Option 2 defeats Option 3 by ( 163 - 114) = 49 votes.
        Option 2 defeats Option 4 by ( 244 - 76) = 168 votes.
        Option 3 defeats Option 4 by ( 194 - 125) = 69 votes.

    The Schwartz Set contains:
              Option 1 "Jonathan Carter"

    -=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=
    -=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=

    The winners are:
              Option 1 "Jonathan Carter"

    -=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=
    -=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=

    --
    The voters have spoken, the bastards... --unknown
    DEbian VOTe EnginE

    In fancier form with their platforms, nominations, graphs, charts, and more: https://www.debian.org/vote/2020/vote_001 [debian.org]

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 20, @11:01PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 20, @11:01PM (#985264)

      Option 1 "Jonathan Carter" and make systemd mandatory
      Option 2 "Sruthi Chandran" and make systemd mandatory
      Option 3 "Brian Gupta" and make systemd mandatory
      Option 4 "None Of The Above" and make systemd mandatory

      Democracy, Debian-style.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 20, @10:40PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 20, @10:40PM (#985258)

    "Carter had cited the need for better publicity"

    Yeah, that's what Debian needs. Right.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 20, @10:50PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 20, @10:50PM (#985262)

      You can read his platform, but they are probably referencing the ideas about attracting contributors as well as promoting the Debian system and Free Software.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 20, @11:08PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 20, @11:08PM (#985268)

    Carter's platform is that he wants to improve the developer experience and make it easier to recruit and retain contributors.
    Gupta's platform was focused on improving the project's finances and business relationships.
    Chandran's platform was that she's a woman.

