Pentagon Has Finally Declassified Those Grainy UFO Videos From The US Navy:
After years of speculation, defence officials have now declassified and released three grainy videos from the Navy that have been circulating online for a while now, causing all sorts of speculation.
The mysterious footage was captured using infrared cameras in November 2004 and January 2015, and leaked to the public a few years ago.
[...] "DOD is releasing the videos in order to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos," the US Department of Defence said in a statement.
"The aerial phenomena observed in the videos remain characterised as 'unidentified'."
But that characterisation is not for a lack of trying. For five years, from 2008 through 2011, the Pentagon had a top-secret program investigating UFOs and the potential threats they could pose to aircraft and other aerial activities.
Also on the Beeb, The Guardian, even The Daily Beast.
Forbes Amidst The Insanity Of 2020, UFO Footage Feels Forgettable
Now that the month is coming to an end, we're due another world-shaking event, and an alien invasion seems to fit the apocalyptic theme.
Thus, the Pentagon officially released three unclassified videos taken by Navy pilots of UFOs. To clarify, nobody is claiming the footage shows alien spacecraft, but merely clarifying that the footage is legitimate and the subject is unknown.
[...] But the strangest thing about the footage, is that in the context of 2020, it almost seems boring. You'd think the Pentagon officially releasing UFO footage would break the internet (all it used to take was a photo of Kim Kardashian's bottom), but nowadays, the internet has become jaded to all but the most Earth-shattering event.
[...] The footage has inspired a few memes here and there, sure, but otherwise, the unidentified flying object hardly seems to have made a dent in pop culture; a collective shrug seems to be the general response. Although, only the most hardcore alien obsessives and Area 51-invaders seem to believe that the footage shows an actual alien spacecraft.
RT The truth is out there, but is it a distraction? Pentagon UFO disclosure timing arouses suspicion as net debates if #aliensarereal
The Pentagon's decision to officially declassify three 'UFO' videos that have been circulating for years has triggered feverish speculation about what the famously secretive department is trying to distract Americans from.
[...] However, not all of the speculation had to do with the type of 'little green men' that might be piloting the objects. Even as hashtags like #aliensarereal and #ufo2020 dominated social media, many commenters were skeptical as to why the Defense Department had selected this particular moment in history to officially 'release' the videos. With the world in the grips of both a pandemic and an unprecedented economic depression – and with anger rising at government responses to both – the timing raised more than a few eyebrows.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 30, @02:52AM
No really - over there. Look over there. Stop looking here.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Lagg on Thursday April 30, @03:01AM (1 child)
Yeah just go ahead and ruin that segment of entertaining hobby too you asshats. The fun of this whole thing went right down the drain when the OG UFO guy - one of like 3 who were actually involved - died. For some reason people think MUFON is worth its dumbass acronym.
Even the notion that UFOs are a cursory description until the object can be identified is just discarded in favor of the flying saucer mental images.
Flying saucers, which are the singularly most boring variant that appears in cases.
You know what's extra cute? You link to RT on this like its tabloid ass has a valid opinion. And it's all the more hilarious because this shit could easily be either a classified US project that failed cause it was a dumb idea, or a russian one that failed for the same reason.
But yeah, spread their distracting hashtag bullshit for them on a site that doesn't even mesh with twitter except the jackasses that use it for efficient rhetoric flinging.
... Oh. So that's why you guys entered a phase of having a hardon for RT a few years back. Is this the first instance in preparation for the upcoming election season? Yay. More brats stomping on the desiccated corpses of my casual interests. Don't even know why I bothered.
(Score: 3, Touché) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday April 30, @04:06AM
You need more vodka, comrade.
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Thursday April 30, @03:30AM (1 child)
Probably a bit of oil, moisture and dirt getting caught between the lenses and moving around as the jet tilts and the focus auto adjusts much like a floater [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 2) by legont on Thursday April 30, @03:50AM
That looks to me like a missile radar lock. The one that makes pilots shit their pants cause they can hear the alert while on the receiving end.
