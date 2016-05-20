from the I'm-shocked,-shocked-I-say dept.
U.S. Government Proposed Manipulating CDC Guidelines to Avoid Mask Shortages: Whistleblower:
The U.S. government proposed manipulating information about whether N95 masks worked to fight the spread of coronavirus in the general public, according to Dr. Richard Bright, a whistleblower who testified publicly for the first time on Thursday. The deception was an effort to avoid shortages and keep masks available for U.S. health care workers, but likely had a ripple effect throughout the country, leaving many people to believe that all masks are useless or even harmful during a pandemic. Bright's testimony is the first confirmation from a high-ranking official that the U.S. government actively sought to distribute incorrect information about N95 masks during the covid-19 pandemic.
Dr. Bright told the House Subcommittee on Health on Thursday about his attempts to warn others in the Department of Health and Human Services about the pending shortage of masks in January and early February, just as the novel coronavirus was spreading outside of China. Bright said that officials at the meeting simply said they would change the recommendations put out by the CDC to discourage the general public from buying masks.
"I indicated we know there will be a critical shortage of these supplies. We need to do something to ramp up production," Dr. Bright, the former top vaccine specialist at HHS, said of a meeting with HHS officials on February 7.
"They indicated if we notice there is a shortage, that we will simply change the CDC guidelines to better inform people who should not be wearing those masks, so that would save those masks for our health care workers," Dr. Bright testified.
"My response was, 'I can not believe you can sit and say that with a straight face'," Bright said. "That was absurd."
[...] Dr. Bright's entire 6-hour testimony is available on YouTube, and it's quite damning.
(Score: 1, Troll) by bradley13 on Sunday May 17, @04:51AM (2 children)
I only read TFS, but I'm not really seeing the problem. Fact is, there is no reason for Joe Sixpack to wear an N95 mask. Discouraging this, in hopes of preventing hoarding makes perfect sense.
This "whistleblowing" sounds more like sour grapes.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 17, @04:58AM (1 child)
The cognitive dissonance is strong. Because Joe Sixpack does not want to get Corona is a pretty damn good reason to wear a mask.
The government trying to take measures to ensure medical workers have enough is one thing, actively lying to society and putting their health at risk is something entirely different - especially in a country where most are naive enough to still think when the government gives medical advise - it can be trusted without question.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday May 17, @05:20AM
Joe Sixpack, here at least, is past fearmongering bullshit and now believes that "if you're not dead yet, then you don't need no steenkin mask" and I agree with that sentiment.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 17, @04:55AM
I just want to emphasize that this is and was only an issue because people refuse to think for themselves. The utility (and necessity) of masks was incredibly obvious to anybody who actually took even the slightest of self initiative. In areas where the virus took a relatively smaller toll (such as Asia) masks are ubiquitous. Obviously healthcare workers are all wearing masks. And even in studies masks can (somewhat counter intuitively) do a *far* better than nil job of blocking particulate matter even when the matter is smaller than the mask's porosity.
Governments will, first and foremost, take care of governments. Followed by that they will take care of society. And finally on the third level they will focus on individual outcomes. Yet for most living within societies our motivations in the exact opposite order - yet people continue to trust in governments.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 17, @05:27AM
