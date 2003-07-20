from the friend-of-a-friend dept.
More than 75% of all vulnerabilities reside in indirect dependencies:
The vast majority of security vulnerabilities in open-source projects reside in indirect dependencies rather than directly and first-hand loaded components.
"Aggregating the numbers from all ecosystems, we found more than three times as many vulnerabilities in indirect dependencies than we did direct dependencies," Alyssa Miller, Application Security Advocate at Snyk, told ZDNet in an interview discussing Snyk's State of Open Source Security for 2020 study.
The report looked at how vulnerabilities impacted the JavaScript (npm), Ruby (RubyGems), Java (MavenCentral), PHP (Packagist), and Python (PyPI) ecosystems.
Snyk said that 86% of the JavaScript security bugs, 81% of the Ruby bugs, and 74% of the Java ones impacted libraries that were dependencies of the primary components loaded inside a project.
[...] Snyk argues that companies scanning their primary dependencies for security issues without exploring their full dependency tree multiple levels down would release or end up running products that were vulnerable to unforeseen bugs.
So dear Soylentils, how do you track vulnerabilities in libraries that you use in your projects and do you scan beyond direct dependencies?
(2020-05-16) Nine in Ten Biz Applications Harbor Out-of-Date, Unsupported, Insecure Open-Source Code, Study Shows
Nine in ten biz applications harbor out-of-date, unsupported, insecure open-source code, study shows:
Ninety-one per cent of commercial applications include outdated or abandoned open source components, underscoring the potential vulnerability of organizations using untended code, according to a software review.
Synopsys, a California-based design automation biz, conducted an audit of 1,253 commercial codebases in 17 industries for its 2020 Open Source Security and Risk Analysis report.
It found that almost all (99 per cent) of the codebases examined have at least one open source component and that 70 per cent of the code overall is open source. That's about twice as much as the company's 2015 report, which found only 36 per cent of audited code was open source.
Good news then, open source code has become more important to organizations, but its risks have followed, exemplified by vulnerabilities like the 2014 Heartbleed memory disclosure bug and Apache Struts flaws identified in 2017 and 2018.
Ninety-one percent of the audited applications had components that are either four years out of date or have exhibited no active development for two years. In 2019 – the time-period covered by the 2020 report – the percentage of codebases containing vulnerable components rose to 75 per cent, up from 60 per cent in 2018.
The percentage of applications afflicted with high-risk flaws reached 49 per cent in 2019, up from 40 per cent in 2018.
[Ed Note - The company that produced this report, Synopsis, is a vendor in this space and is not a disinterested party.]
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Friday July 03, @10:54AM (1 child)
the only thing that has to be tracked is ensuring the contract has a clause covering third-party inclusion liability exemption.
For 99% of commercial projects, you are now done.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Friday July 03, @11:28AM
A liability exclusion is great and all, but it doesn't help your hacked customers, nor does it help your reputation.
Better to just avoid the problem by not using external libraries, if you can possibly avoid them.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bradley13 on Friday July 03, @11:27AM (2 children)
Don't use external libraries. Seriously, avoid them whenever possible.
For one application, I used little, stand-alone library published by Google. Then came an update, and the little library pulled in a big library, which pulled in 5 or 6 more dependencies. Who knows what all that code did, who knows what security holes it had, and anyway: bloat. There was only one possible answer to this: throw out the library and write my own code for the needed functionality.
Unless a library or framework is doing something you cannot reasonably replicate, avoid it. Write your own solution. It will be smaller, faster, and you will know that it does exactly and only what you need it to do.
Examples of libraries you should use: anything built into the language, encryption libraries, front-end frameworks (JavaFX, React, etc.), database connectors.
Examples of libraries you should avoid: Pretty much everything else
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 03, @11:45AM (1 child)
"Write your own solution."
That is a two edged sword.
The good news is that yours is smaller so less chance for bugs.
The bad news is only one set of eyes looking for the bugs.
Maybe a better solution is to encourage small, common, well tested libraries.
That would provide your answer's benefit (low attack surface) but mine also (many eyes looking for bugs).
So how would one encourage such a thing?
Perhaps make it easy to rate how much cruft a web page takes when it loads?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 03, @11:54AM
As always, a mixture of opinions is ideal. Everyone writing their own means slower development, less eyes, less maintainability. Everyone collaborating on one project brings a monoculture and a single point of failure.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 03, @11:33AM
The advocate is stating something that should be trivially and painfully obvious to anybody in the field. And you can bet that it's not the low-level engineers who are the roadblock to testing the sub-sub-dependencies (well, not usually).
But it sure is a lot of work to do it, because they're so many, and that sure costs a lot of money, so since they're just sub-sub-dependencies they cannot be important and we can skip the unimportant stuff (from result follows reason). Now where have I heard that line of reasoning before? Hint: a profession where you mostly deal with straight-line-diagrams and trivial maths.
What will come of this article, if anything?
An order from up high stating: "You must not use any library that has dependencies!!"
(Score: 2) by zoward on Friday July 03, @11:59AM (1 child)
I can't help feeling like this will get worse with snaps and flatpaks. I guess the $64 question will be: will the maintainers of all those snaps and flatpaks be better about keeping dependencies up to date than the distro itself? In some cases, yes. In many other cases .... well, I think I'll stick to system-wide libraries.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday July 03, @12:03PM
At least snaps and flatpacks won't bring in bugs with automatic updates of their dependencies.
We validate that our products meet our requirements. This necessarily has the giant hole of "can't prove a negative," but when we do security / pen testing if we find a vulnerability it tends to stay in the test protocols, so at least we won't get bitten by a future regression.