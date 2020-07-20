from the Phones-do-not-come-with-a-fuse? dept.
Another cyber warning has been issued about the risk from compromised chargers—but this time data theft is not the issue...
Hackers Can Now Trick Usb Chargers To Destroy Your Devices—This Is How It Works:
Not all cyber attacks focus on data theft. Sometimes the intent is "to achieve destruction of the physical world through digital means," Chinese tech giant Tencent warns. The company's researchers have just disclosed a serious new vulnerability in many of the mass-market fast chargers now used around the world.
[...] Tencent’s researchers have now proven that a compromised charger can override this negotiation, pushing more power down the cable than the device can safely handle, likely destroying the device and potentially even setting it on fire.
Because the fast charger is essentially a smart device in its own right, it is open to a malicious compromise. An attack is very simple. With malware loaded onto a smartphone, an attacker connects to the charger, overwriting its firmware and essentially arming it as a weapon for whatever plugs in to it next.
The interesting twist here is that the malware might even be on the target device. An attacker pushes that malicious code to your phone. The first time you connect to a vulnerable fast charger, the phone overwrites its firmware. The next time you connect to that same charger to [recharge] your device, your phone will be overloaded.
Tencent has produced a demo video, showing how a charger can be compromised and then used to overload a device.
Tencent have dubbed this issue "BadPower," and warn that "all products with BadPower problems can be attacked by special hardware, and a considerable number of them can also be attacked by ordinary terminals such as mobile phones, tablets, and laptops that support the fast charging protocol."
(Score: 3, Touché) by fustakrakich on Monday July 20, @06:52PM (1 child)
Or is every contraption made now going to be vulnerable?
REDЯUM
(Score: 1) by nitehawk214 on Monday July 20, @07:40PM
Yes but dumb-chargers can only slow-charge. The negotiation is for fast charging modes.
You could use an old "charge only" cable, where it doesn't pass the data pins.
Of course, it is complicated as fuck; and most of my devices only slow-charge even when both devices and the cable supposedly support it.
https://www.digitaltrends.com/mobile/how-does-fast-charging-work [digitaltrends.com]
"Don't you ever miss the days when you used to be nostalgic?" -Loiosh
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 20, @07:01PM (1 child)
Charge your devices slowly (and to not more than 80%) and the batteries will probably last a lot longer. Try to keep stuff cool too while you're charging.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Monday July 20, @07:34PM
> Slow charging For The Wait
amen
Me, I just have a 160$ 6000Mah phone. I slow charge every 2 days, with the PC usb as the normal charger is too fast. This way it always hovers 20% to 85%.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Mojibake Tengu on Monday July 20, @07:02PM (5 children)
You shall not entrust a critical fixpoint of physically engineered structure to software.
Because, doing thusly, it is not a fix point anymore.
The sooner the experts understand this simple mathematical commandment the quicker our civilization could return to normal progress.
Keep ignoring, and you will suffer.
The edge of 太玄 cannot be defined, for it is beyond every aspect of design
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Monday July 20, @07:13PM (3 children)
You shall not entrust a critical fixpoint of physically engineered structure to software.
There are places you shouldn't even trust a diode or a relay. You wanna be at the actual switch/valve
REDЯUM
(Score: 2) by Bot on Monday July 20, @07:27PM (2 children)
Can we still say "switch" or the trannies get offended?
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Monday July 20, @07:34PM (1 child)
Then just cut the wire with a pair of dikes...
REDЯUM
(Score: 2) by Bot on Monday July 20, @07:38PM
Uh oh I am afraid the term "Just", subliminally reminding people of "Justice", can be used only if your skin's luma value is in the lower 75%. Do you qualify?
As for the dikes, is there anything a pair of dikes cannot achieve eventually?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 20, @07:28PM
> You shall not entrust a critical fixpoint of physically engineered structure to software.
Sounds important in your odd flowery English, but (if I understand you correctly), all you are saying is: critical systems shouldn't depend on software.
Depending on what we determine to be "critical", we are far, far past this point. I mean, it's unfortunate if the little battery in your phone goes pop and burns up the sofa where you left it charging--if you are lucky the smoke detector in the room will give you enough warning to solve the problem with minimum damage. It's another thing when the descendants of Stuxnet destroy large facilities.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Monday July 20, @07:27PM
because a charger must deal with such tremendously intricate protocols that a firmware update is necessary. How on earth did we manage to have working systems till the 80s with the OS in ROM, gee, it's a mystery.