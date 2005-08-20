from the operative-word-is-"could" dept.
MMR Vaccine Could Protect Against the Worst Symptoms of COVID-19 :
"Administering the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine could serve as a preventive measure to dampen septic inflammation associated with COVID-19 infection
[...] The protection was mediated by long-lived myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs) previously reported inhibiting septic inflammation and mortality in several experimental models.
[...] The milder symptoms seen in the 955 sailors on the U.S.S Roosevelt who tested positive for COVID-19 (only one hospitalization) may have been a consequence of the fact that the MMR vaccinations are given to all U.S. Navy recruits. In addition, epidemiological data suggest a correlation between people in geographical locations who routinely receive the MMR vaccine and reduced COVID-19 death rates. COVID-19 has not had a big impact on children, and the researchers hypothesize that one reason children are protected against viral infections that induce sepsis is their more recent and more frequent exposures to live attenuated vaccines that can also induce the trained suppressive MDSCs that limit inflammation and sepsis."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 05, @05:21PM
Blah, blah, blah. Maybe this, maybe that. Could do this, could do that. It might work, it might not work. It might be possible, it may not be possible. It might do this, it might do that. It could go this way, or it could go that way. Yadda, yadda, yadda...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 05, @05:42PM
So as long as you get vaccinated it doesnt matter which vaccine you use?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 05, @05:47PM
From TFA
If adults got the MMR as a child they likely still have some level of antibodies against measles, mumps, and rubella, but probably not the myeloid-derived suppressor cells,” said Dr. Fidel. “While the MDSCs are long-lived, they are not life-long cells. So, a booster MMR would enhance the antibodies to measles, mumps, and rubella and reinitiate the MDSCs.