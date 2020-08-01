from the just-business dept.
Your iPhone copy of Fortnite is about to become out of date [Updated]
Since Apple pulled Fortnite down from the iOS App Store earlier this month, some eBay users have apparently paid thousands of dollars for iPhones that had a playable, pre-installed copy of the game. Starting tomorrow, though, those devices will be no longer be able to play the latest version of the game.
[Update, 8/26 at 3:10p ET: iOS players who have previously downloaded the game will actually be able to continue playing the current Version 13.40 "Chapter 2 -Season 3" update on iOS, as well as subsequent versions on other platforms. Progression in the Season 3 Battle Pass will no longer be possible on any platform, however, and iOS players won't be able to crossplay with players on later versions on other platforms. Ars regrets the error.]
[...] Android users will still be able to install and play the latest update by downloading it directly from Epic or from The Samsung Galaxy Store on compatible devices.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday August 26, @11:51PM
Didn't congress cover this in their Covid package? Oh, that's right, they never got to the second one before this one expired
REDЯUM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 26, @11:52PM (1 child)
Pay thousands of dollars for something that stops working as soon as you buy it.
They could have paid a hundred dollars for a used Android phone or console that could run it just as well, or better.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Thursday August 27, @12:03AM
If they had bought a console, they would probably never have had to worry about the game somehow becoming unplayable.
With an Android phone, it's possible, but unlikely, because Google aren't Nazis about their Play Store the way Apple is with their store. But even if Google did get into a fight with the game developer like this, it's not that hard to get around Google's store and install an app with another store. Heck, many carriers even do this themselves (for instance, Verizon has their own app store). You can even connect your phone to your PC and load the .apk file directly.
People complain about Google tracking them and spying on them, but Google doesn't show any signs of wanting to *control* them the way Apple does. But, judging by the popularity of iOS in the US and the AAPL stock price, Americans obviously like being told how they can use expensive devices they've purchased. Also note that iOS doesn't have nearly as much marketshare in most western European nations.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday August 26, @11:53PM (1 child)
I really, really wanted Sailfish OS and the Jolla products it ran on to succeed. Android may have Linux under the hood, but that hood isn't just locked down, it's welded shut, and while OS-X lets some of the Linux peek through, iOS is sealed up tighter than Android. I wrote off iOS in ~2008 when someone gave us an iPad One... developers didn't have sufficient access to write a functional alarm clock app - years of living with a couple of Chumbys had already informed me: customized alarm clocks are the killer app in that form factor. If I can't even do that, why bother?
Draw this out to its logical conclusion and you have people paying a 10x premium (as compared to an equivalently featured Android phone) just so they can get a variant of the locked down system that's a little less locked down for a little while. Fools and their money are their own problem, but the world should not be encouraging this kind of thing.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Thursday August 27, @12:06AM
How is Android locked down? If you don't like Google's play store, you can load your own .apk files directly on the phone with a USB cable, if for some reason you can't get it on Google's play store (which is hard, because they'll take just about anything).